Skingenecel Stars in Shiseido’s Newest Line

As reported by WWD, Japanese beauty brand, Shiseido, will introduce a new skin care line, Future Solution LX, this fall. The line, which is part of Shiseido’s global branding push, features Skingenecel, an amino acid derivative that, the company’s researchers purport, significantly suppresses the skin’s production of the protein Serpin B3, a byproduct of UV exposure, thus making skin more resistant to the signs of aging.

Based on Shiseido’s Japanese heritage, the line is delicately scented with notes of cherry blossoms, plum flowers and the Hamanasu rose, while its ingredients include Asian plant extracts – such as Uji green tea, star fruit, okra, Angelica Root and Sophora Root. Even the face cream jars, in keeping with the theme, resemble pearlized rice bowls.

The new Future Solution LX, which includes four products – a cleansing foam, concentrated balancing softener, daytime cream with SPF 15, and regenerating night cream – will be Shiseido’s most expensive skin care line yet.

Extra Rich Cleansing Foam, $60; Concentrated Balancing Softener, $100; Daytime Protective Cream with SPF 15, $240; Total Regenerating Cream for night time, $260; all at <a href=" http://www.us.shiseido.com/” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>shiseido.com