Skinceuticals Is Basically Giving Away Its Famous Vitamin C Serum

If there’s one skincare product that the whole world agrees on, it’s Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum. There’s nothing more quintessential than the vitamin C serum beloved by everyone, from Hailey Bieber to Gwyneth Paltrow. There’s also nothing more expensive (it seems)—since the award-winning item costs $169 a bottle. However, there’s a way to get the serum for free. That’s right. Free. Zero bucks baby.

How, exactly do you get the Skinceuticals serum on sale for such an unprecedented cost? Well, you shop the brand’s rarest savings event ever. Once in a blue moon, Skinceuticals offers up a free sample deal crafted from our dreams: if you spend a certain amount, you get any of its incredibly popular vitamin C serums in a sample size for free. I know what you’re thinking. A sample size? Like that’ll get me anywhere. Well, it actually will. See, Skinceuticals samples are actually large enough to use for a few months. They’re each 15 mLs (compared to the regular 30 mL size the serums usually come in) and are worth around $90 each.

Like I said—it’s a dream-worthy discount.

To get a Skinceuticals vitamin C serum for free, you have to spend $250 or more on any of the brand’s products, then use promo code CEF at discount. It’s no small spend, but name another time when you can get Skinceuticals favorites for free. Plus, you know when you’re shopping the best of the best skincare here. Trust me, I’ve tried just about everything from them and can contest whatever you get will be worth every damn penny.

C E Ferulic Acid

The C E Ferulic Acid is worth every d*mn penny. Yes, it’s $169, but this serum lasted me half a year—and did wonders for my skin. It’s clinically proven to protect skin against environmental damage and living in New York, I’m prone to a whole lot of that. The vitamin C serum is effective for up to three days worth of time, so even if I skipped a few applications here and there, my skin would never dull or lose its glow. Not to mention, it didn’t ever leave my skin feeling dry like a lot of other vitamin C serums have. I have combination skin, so it’s difficult to find serums that won’t make my face oily or patchy.

I’d recommend you buy this if you’re concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, or environmental stressors. It’s very brightening and creates a nice dewiness, as well, so if you’re in the market for something to help your skin glow, this is the product for you.

Unlike other vitamin C serums that typically go bad after three months, this one stays fresh for half a year. The unique blend of L-ascorbic acid, percent vitamin E and ferulic acid combine to fight off environmental pollutants from wreaking havoc on your skin, while also diminishing signs of aging. According to the brand, it’s “proven to reduce combined oxidative damage generated by UVA/UVB rays, ozone pollution, and diesel engine exhaust by up to 41 percent.”

So basically it’s an ozone layer and a time machine for your skin. No wonder Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow and every other celeb out there loves it.

“Makes serious changes in your skin,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “After four kids and more than four decades, I’m loving this product to make my skin look fresh and dewy.”

Use promo code CEF at checkout after buying $250+ in products to secure the free 15 mL sample of this—usually worth $85.

Phloretin CF With Ferulic Acid

Also included in this free sample deal is the Phloretin CF Serum, a vitamin C serum formulated specifically to help treat discoloration. If you suffer from dark spots, acne scars or hyperpigmentation, this is for you. The vitamin C antioxidant face serum uses a trio of phloretin, pure vitamin C and ferulic acid to protect and treat aging skin. Effective for a whopping 72 hours straight, the product shields your face from environmental irritants like pollution while also improving skin tone and discoloration.

One shopper called it “magic,” adding that after a few months of consistent use, “my acne scarring completely faded.”

A sample size of this bottle usually costs $85, but you’ll get it for free when you use promo code PCF at checkout after buying $250+ in products.

So, what exactly should you buy from Skinceuticals to get a free vitamin C serum? I’ve rounded up some staples below—and but, for the record, I wouldn’t let this promo stop you from buying the big sizes of the C E Ferulic or PCF Ferulic serums in addition to receiving the free samples. Stocking up on a product you know you’ll love is the smartest move there is.

A.G.E. Eye Complex for Dark Circles

If under-eye wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness are major concerns for you, this eye complex should be on your shortlist of must-have products. It brightens up your skin without drying out the sensitive area. Plus, it’s gentle enough to use a few times a day.

“This is quite literally my holy grail product,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I have tried countless other eye cream products—as a skincare junkie, I have spent high and low. This Skinceuticals product indeed is worth the price in my opinion … As a new mom, lack of sleep, stress and overconsumption of coffee surely do not help my dark circles but thanks to this awesome eye cream.”

Blemish + Age Defense

The Blemish + Age Defense serum is formulated with salicylic acid to reduce your sebum production (the pore-clogging oil) while also cleaning our your pores. It dries out whiteheads and kicks blackheads to the curb without leaving my skin feeling rough and patchy. If you suffer from deep, cystic acne, this product will very likely be your saving grace—it is for me. Even for people who just experience a gnarly zit every so often, this should be in your arsenal.

“Whenever I am having a major breakout this is always my go-to,” wrote one reviewer. “I’ve used this product for over a year and it always gets the trick done and you don’t need a lot.”

Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier

Does your skin look like it could use a gallon of water? Give it the hydration it needs with this hyaluronic acid serum that’s proven to amplify your skin’s HA levels by 30 percent, per the brand. When this is added to your skincare regimen, you’ll see how much plumper your face can look. It’s so beneficial that surgeons recommend that filler patients use it post-surgery to enhance their results.

“It’s done wonders on my skin with texture, fine lines, smoothness, plumpness to my skin,” wrote one reviewer. “My neighbor just saw me and asked what products am I using because my skin looks so great!”

Glycolic Renewal Cleanser

I started using this a few years ago when I was experiencing some very painful cystic acne, and it helped erase those away without drying my skin. I know that a $38 cleanser might seem steep, but hear me out: This one is packed to the brim with skin-saving ingredients and acids that wipe away grime from deep within your pores, leaving your skin clean without depleting any of its essential oils.

Not to mention, it boosts cell turnover. This helps with healing acne scars, dark spots, and minimizing the appearance of fine lines. If you’re somebody who loves to have a face full of makeup on the regular, or who’s fighting off bumps and white heads, I couldn’t recommend this cleanser enough. It’s a saving grace.

For the record, one bottle lasts me around three months. So basically you’re paying a little over $10 a month for this product.

AOX+ Eye Gel

My under-eye bags have a life of their own, and they like to think that they’re the main characters of my face. But, I found a gel that keeps them in their place. This serum/gel combo has vitamin C and other antioxidants to soothe my under eyes and deflate any baggy skin. It’s also designed to minimize the appearance of crow’s feet and wrinkles, while also protecting skin against pollutants in the air.

For those who are concerned with how their skin is aging, I’d say this gel is a home run.