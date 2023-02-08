This Celeb-Loved, Cult-Favorite Vitamin C Serum Brightened My Skin Overnight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Having sensitive, acne-prone skin means my skincare routine is one that has undergone plenty of revisions over the years. Nowadays, however, I’ve (for the most part) gotten it down to a T, with a few products from my favorite brands earning a permanent spot in my beauty cabinet. One of those? The SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum.

If you’re familiar with SkinCeuticals at all, you know that the brand is one that is trusted and recommended by celebrities and dermatologists far and wide. Its products are backed by science, and if it’s not already obvious, a science-based approach to skincare is far superior to just stashing in what you see trending on TikTok (though I will admit I’ve found some good finds on the clock app). This formula is a patented vitamin C serum that is powered by L-ascorbic acid, vitamin E and ferulic acid to protect against environmental stressors and combat fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration.

As someone with oily skin, I don’t often reach for products that are oily or oily-adjacent out of fear that it will make my acne flare up. That being said, sometimes there are products that are worth taking the risk for since they really are that good. This SkinCeuticals pick has a lightweight, silky texture that feels like an oil, even though it’s not. What’s more is that the vitamin C serum is ideal for dry, normal and sensitive skin types.

Applied on clean skin, the brand recommends using four to five drops and massaging into your face and neck. After giving it some time to sink into your skin properly (it takes 3 to 5 minutes), you can go back in and add a moisturizer on top to lock in your products.

On days when I feel like my face is looking a little bit on the duller side, this serum is a great way to wake up my skin and provide that much-needed, just-came-out-of-a-facial shine. It’s also a serum that I’ve found lasts incredibly long and does so much with little product.

While this serum is definitely on the pricier side, it’s one that I’ve found to be worth the splurge. And by the looks of the reviews, I’m not alone.

“Changes the look of your skin the minute you put it on your face, but the real changes happen weeks out…. helps smooth lines and makes my skin feel better and healthier,” wrote one shopper. “It’s pricey but I’ve tried other C serums and haven’t found anything close to the SkinCeuticals.”

If you’ve been wondering whether the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic is actually worth the hype (and money), trust me, it is.