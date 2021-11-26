Shoppers Say This Skiceuticals Dupe Will ‘Save Your Skin’ & It’s $18 For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Every so often, a cult-favorite skincare product emerges from the depths of thousands of products that go unnoticed every day. It may sound dramatic, and that’s because it is! Anyone who’s ever found the a skincare product that completely transformed their face knows it’s impossible to stay quiet about its magical super powers. And for many, the Skinceuticals vitamin C E ferulic acid serum is that holy grail product they can’t shut up about.

But it can be a lot to shell out over $100 for just one product, which is why many people scour the internet for dupes that work just as well (if not better!). Because a powerful vitamin C serum can help fight fine lines and wrinkles, and protect skin from environmental factors like the sun and pollution, it’s a necessity to have in your skincare arsenal. The Skinceuticals CE ferulic acid serum contains 15% pure vitamin C, which is one of the most powerful formulations of vitamin C on the market. It also contains 1% vitamin E, which nourishes and protects skin all day long. To find a dupe to match the Skinceuticals serum, one has to be patient, optimistic, and read a ton of user reviews.

It may seem impossible, but we’ve finally found it. This vitamin C serum dupe rivals Skinceuticals and you can get it now for under $20 on Amazon for Black Friday. Just a reminder, the Skinceuticals CE ferulic acid serum typically retails for $166, so this is a huge deal.

The TruSkin vitamin C serum contains a concentrated blend of vitamins C and E, and hyaluronic acid for an extra moisture boost. One customer who struggled with acne said, “This product saved my skin. Blemishes have faded DRASTICALLY and I have no active breakouts. This hasn’t happened in years.” It’s widely known that antioxidant serums like this one can help stave off breakouts by killing acne-causing bacteria on-site.

Normally, this serum retails for $29.99, but in honor of Black Friday savings, it’s on sale for $10 off, making it just $19.99. But when you clip the digital coupon on checkout, you can save an additional $1 on the price. That means, you’ll get this product for $148 less than the Skinceuticals serum.

What makes this affordable formula so great is that it’s crafted with plant-based ingredients and is free from synthetic colors, fragrances, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, PEGs, and GMOs. That’s a pretty rare guarantee for a skincare product this affordable.

“I have tried various Vitamin C serums but none of the products I’ve tried before can even come close to this TruSkin Vitamin C serum,” says another shopper. “Just a little bit goes a long way. And it dries quickly, so you can even apply a moisturizer afterward if you’d like.”

I love a serum that helps fight acne, wrinkles, and pollution at the same time, and this under-$20 version of the Skinceuticals cult serum is a great way to invest in your skin without shifting things around in your bank account.