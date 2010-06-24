A Skincare Wet Dream – Garnier’s New Moisture Rescue Line, All Under $10

Garnier Moisture Rescue collection. Image courtesy of Garnier

Oily and hydrated are not synonymous. Its a simple truth that many are reminded of every summer when the humidity climbs to almost unbearable highs once perfectly-coiffed bangs are plastered to foreheads and sweat streams from pores you werent even aware of, yet still your skin remains pretty dry. Weird, but true. Your solution in the colder months is to up the ante of your skincare regimen by slathering on heavier moisturizers, but that feels unbearable in the heat.

Instead, what works in the throes of summer swelter is intense moisture in a feather-light delivery system. And thats exactly what Garniers new Moisture Rescue collection aims to do. With a cocktail of antioxidant-rich grape water extract, hydrating apple water extract and emollient Vitamin E, it is designed to moisturize without leaving a trail. It also happens to smell kinda amazing. Highest marks go to the Lightweight UV Lotion, which is super hydrating despite its deceptively watery consistency. That all three products cost less than a ten spot is a bonus.

Garnier Moisture Rescue collection, $5.99-$7.99, at drugstores.

