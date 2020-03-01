These Under-Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer-Lasting Results

Scroll To See More Images

I’m convinced that none of us can escape dark eye circles and under-eye bags. If it isn’t genetics passed down from our parents and grandparents, it’s a chaotic schedule that convinces us to trade in rest for more work. Before you know it, there isn’t enough concealer in the world to hide the fact that you’re routinely getting less than eight hours of sleep every night. And even if you come to your senses and set some boundaries between the bed and your work desk, skincare products that work like Plexaderm feel like a necessity because the damage is sort-of done.

For those who don’t know, Plexaderm has been around for a while but exists just below the radar of what’s crazy popular because it exists inside a neverending list of products that promise to nix dark circles, bags, and fine lines. And while there are plenty that actually delivers results, what sets Plexaderm a part is instant gratification. The product, best described as a serum, is made up of silicate minerals derived from shale clay that tighten and lift the skin surrounding the eye in as little as 10 minutes. The downside? Its effects end when you wash your face at the end of the day.

If you’re anything like me, the quick return on investment will convince you to try at least once (FYI–you can find it on Amazon). But if you’d rather try something with delayed gratification, consider any of these products that promise Plexaderm-like results.

Alpyn Beauty Natural PlantGenius Line-Filling Eye Balm

Fast-absorbing but still cushiony, this plant-based eye balm is enriched with the retinol alternative bakuchiol to diminish fine lines and boost collagen production.

Dermalogica Biolumin-C Eye Serum

In addition to a vitamin C complex for brightening, this lightweight eye serum is also infused with chia seed oil to depuff eye bags and tremella mushroom extract for hydration and firming.

Dr. Brandt Needles No More No More Baggage Eye De-Puffing Gel

A true game-changer, this eye gel includes an exclusive “Filmatrix” technology that creates a transparent film to tighten and smooth the look of the eye contour area.

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask

An ultra-rich eye mask with time-release retinol (smoothing), coffeeberry (brightening) and avocado (moisture) for the ultimate glow-up.

Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior Eye Gel

Somerville’s eye treatment is a standout thanks to a formula that includes yeast and plankton extracts for nixing dark circles and an “HA3” complex, made up of several kinds of hyaluronic acid, to plump the under-eye area.

Kiehl’s Eye Fuel

Lightweight and suitable for all skin types, this cooling eye treatment is made with caffeine to fight puffiness and vitamin B3 to diminish dark circles.

Olay Eyes Eye Lifting Serum

This fragrance-free eye serum was formulated specifically for lifting and firming sagging, under-eye skin.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye

This quick-fix eye cream tightens the look of the skin upon application and minimizes the appearance of crow’s feet and other fine lines over time.

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

This cruelty-free formula uses a mix of popular and little-known ingredients to deliver everything you want for a glowy, youthful smize.

Youth to the People Superfood Peptide Eye Cream

A 100 percent vegan eye cream formulated with kale extract, spinach extract, and more to smooth and firm the under-eye area.

