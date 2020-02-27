Trick Your Skin Into Thinking It Got Mesotherapy With These Nourishing Serums

Scroll To See More Images

Injectables are to the skincare enthusiasts what bobby pins are to celebrity hairstylists and your favorite influencer. What was once tucked away and only discussed as a maintenance tool is just as popular as staples like sunscreen and retinol. For every dark spot, fine line, acne scar and other setbacks you’re trying to get rid of, there’s a procedure that promises to nix it immediately or in half the time of an over-the-counter solution. Still, given all the innovation and general curiosity associated with these sort-of invasive treatments, there are people like me who don’t mind waiting for results and would rather take a chance on, say, skincare products that work like mesotherapy.

For those who are thinking “meso-who?!,” you’re not alone. Though it’s been around for years, one could argue that it isn’t nearly as popular as Botox or microneedling. Coincidentally, it’s a sort of blend between the two. In the simplest terms, mesotherapy is applied via a series of tiny injections into the surface of the face. As for what a qualified professional is injecting…that’s up to the patient. If you were to sign up for mesotherapy, you would work with your doctor to craft a cocktail according to your needs, whether it’s peptides for firming, hyaluronic acid for moisture retention or a combo of many things. But generally speaking, the overall process boosts regeneration of skin cells, which results in plumper, glowing skin. (Keep in mind, if you want to target something ultra-specific like wrinkles outside of OTC products, you may want to consider something different like Botox.)

Of course, mesotherapy isn’t free and needles, regardless of how big or small they are, may not appeal to you. So if you want the effects of mesotherapy and are willing to stay consistent for results later than sooner, try any of these firming and/or plumping-focused serums.

Dior Plump Filler Capture Youth Serum

A hyaluronic acid-rich serum to give the appearance of fuller and more supple skin.

Algenist Genius Liquid Collagen

A serum made with active vegan collagen (exclusive to the brand) and a patented alguronic acid to improve the texture of the skin and boost the effectiveness of other ingredients within the formula.

YSL Pure Shots Y Shape Firming Serum

YSL’s newest skin serum is made with a firming peptide and barbary fig, an underused ingredient rich in antioxidants that help boost skin density.

The Ordinary Buffet

Five different types of peptide complexes along with a probiotic complex make up a large portion of this highly concentrated serum for directly addressing signs of aging.

The Inkey List Collagen Booster Firming Peptide Serum

The Matrixyl 3000™ peptide in this vegan serum mimics the function of natural collagen in the skin to boost cell regeneration for plumper skin.

Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Retinoid Peptide Serum

This leave-on treatment contains a retinoid for reducing the appearance of fine lines and a peptide complex for supporting and boosting collagen production.

Murad Hydro-Dynamic Quenching Essence

This ultra-lightweight essence contains Mexican blue agave leaf extract that helps the skin to better retain moisture, thus leading to plumper skin over time.

Innisfree Firming Energy Essence with Fermented Soybean

Fun fact: soybean is rich in antioxidants and amino acids that help lift and firm up sagging skin.

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

Like a glass of water for the skin, this soothing serum is enriched with ceramides and humectants that help the skin to better lock in nutrients so it can regenerate skin cells for a plumper appearance.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

Dr. Sturm concocted a special blend of hyaluronic molecules for plumping effects that you can see both immediately and after longterm use.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.