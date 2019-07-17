The Best Thing for Your Hair is Skincare and Yes, You Read That Right

Scroll To See More Images

Okay y’all, get this: the very ingredients that you swear by for clear, glowing skin can also work wonders for a head full of Disney princess-level hair. In other words, skincare for your hair is a trend well-worth paying attention to. Now, before you go slathering your strands with face lotions, creams, and toners, take a sec to imagine the dozens of best-selling haircare products on the market.

Whether you’re looking for a shampoo, conditioner, leave-in, or mask, there’s a product for that. But before picking your hair poison, be sure to check out the list of stylist-approved skincare-turned-haircare ingredients, below.

Apple Cider Vinegar

“This ingredient is found in skin toners to help neutralize and balance the skin, but it is also included in scalp neutralizers to help eliminate flakes and keep sebaceous oils at equilibrium,” says celebrity hairstylist Paul Labrecque of Paul Labrecque Salon and Spa in NYC, Palm Beach, Florida, and Philadelphia.

Try This: Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 Capillaire Purifying Scalp Lotion, Pricing varies at Paul Labrecque

Hyaluronic Acid

“Hyaluronic acid is the hottest new haircare ingredient and is an excellent moisturizer [considering] it happens to be a component of your skin,” says board-certified dermatologist and celebrity beauty expert Dr. Anna Guanche. “Adding it as a haircare product that reaches the scalp skin helps moisturize the hair follicle and the skin surrounding it.”

Try This: Living Proof Restore Dry Scalp Treatment, $32 at Nordstrom

Biopeptides

Protein plays a big role in healthy hair and skin, which is why biopeptides (AKA chains of protein fragments) can greatly benefit those with fine or thin hair. According to Labrecque, this technology is proven to increase blood flow to certain areas of the body, which enhances growth.

Try This: Revitalash Thickening Shampoo, $34 at Nordstrom

Clay

“Similar to skincare, clay clarifies the scalp,” says Rob Peetoom master stylist Linda de Zeeuw. “It helps get rid of excess product build-up, removes impurities, and keeps dandruff at bay.” Specifically, she says that red clay is rich in iron to remove impurities, yellow clay helps to recompact the hair structure, making it look healthier and stronger, and purple clay is rich in kaolin and aluminum, giving it rebalancing and anti-toxic properties.

Try This: amika Sexture Beach Look Shampoo, $25 at Sephora

Coconut Oil

Guanche puts it point-blank: Coconut oil is known to be soothing and moisturizing to the skin and hair.

Try This: Briogeo Banana + Coconut Superfoods Shampoo & Conditioner Hair Pack, $48 at Sephora

Caffeine

By now we’re pretty much all aware that caffeine not only boosts productivity but the appearance of under-eye bags too. That’s thanks to the stimulating nature of the ingredient, which narrows blood vessels and can even calm skin. “For hair, besides preventing male baldness and hair loss, caffeine stimulates the hair roots in the scalps of women and triggers stronger hair growth,” explains de Zeeuw. “Caffeine stimulates the cellular metabolism of the scalp, promoting tissue oxygenation [and healthier hair].”

Try This: IGK 30,000 Feet Volume Conditioner, $25 at Sephora

Shea Butter

“Shea butter is used in many face creams to help the skin stay really moisturized, but it is also wonderful to include in hair products,” says Labrecque. “My Paul Labrecque pomades all feature this ingredient to help nurture, combat dryness, and keep hair looking its best.”

Try This: Seed Phytonutrients Moisture Leave-In Conditioner Treatment, $26 at Sephora

Aloe Vera

“Aloe vera is commonly used to soothe skin after it is burned, but also works really well in hair products, especially hair that’s damaged and has open cuticles,” says Labrecque.

Christophe Robin Hydrating Melting Mask with Aloe Vera, $37 at Sephora

Argan Oil

“Argan oil acts as a great skin moisturizer to hydrate and soften skin, and is also proven to make hair softer, silkier, and shinier,” says Rob Peetoom master stylist Sergio Pattirane. “It is the ideal hair conditioner, and it can even help to treat split ends and tame frizzy hair.”

Try This: Moroccanoil Light Treatment, $34 at Sephora

Olive Oil

According to Guanche, olive oil is best known for its hydrating and nourishing hair properties thanks to its antioxidant-rich make-up.

Try This: Together Beauty Day Dreamer Conditioner with Anti-Pollution Benefits, $28 at Sephora

Roucou Oil

“Roucou oil is being called the hair whisperer because of its amazing sunscreen, antioxidants, and even photoprotective properties,” says Pattirane. “It also has antibacterial and antiseptic properties, which is great for the scalp. The melanin keeps grays and frizz at bay and the oil also lowers cellular damage from sun exposure.”

Try This: Davines Oi Shampoo, $34 at Davines

Jojoba Oil

Looking for shiny, healthy hair? Guanche says that this nutrient-rich ingredient is a key player not just for skin, but hair too thanks to its deeply moisturizing properties.

Try This: Aveda damage remedy Intensive Restructuring Treatment, $40 at Nordstrom

Almond Oil

Hydrate your hair and pump up the shine with this classic oil that Guanche says benefits both skin and strands.

Try This: R+Co Trophy Shine Texture Spray, $32 at Nordstrom

Safflower Seed Oil

Sure, safflower seed oil is significantly effective for fine lines, wrinkles, and the appearance of aging skin, but according to Pattirane, it’s also great for moisturizing hair and promoting growth.

Try This: Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil UV Protective Dry Oil Finishing Spray, $34 at Nordstrom

Vitamins A & E

“In my teens, I suffered from chronic acne and subsequent skin scarring,” says celebrity hairstylist Chad Kenyon. “In high school, I tried everything from Accutane and Retin-A to clay face masks and homemade veggie masks. Then years later, while living in Madrid, my friend Susana suggested I take Evitex Forte which is a gel-pill vitamin with substantial mgs of both vitamin A & vitamin E. I took this religiously and my acne-prone skin completely cleared. I also found that this magic potion made my hair and nails stronger than ever.” While Evitex isn’t currently available in the United States, Kenyon says that simultaneously taking vitamins A and E every day makes his hair, skin, and nails shinier and stronger than ever.

Try This: Hush & Hush DeeplyRooted, $85 at Hush & Hush

