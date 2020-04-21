The Best Skin Tag Removal Patches You Can Use at Home

If you’ve ever had a skin tag, you know how bothersome they can feel or look, even if they aren’t necessarily harmful to your health. And while we always recommend leaving removal to the pros if you can, there are special circumstances that require DIY methods, the most popular option being skin tag removal patches. Not only are they cost-effective and work relatively fast. Most of the popular options are also enriched with homeopathic ingredients to keep the skin from developing scars or irritation, too.

Skin tags, otherwise known as little fleshy pieces of skin that can hang off the surface of your body (most commonly the eyelids, neck, and underarms) can be removed at home, but there are some caveats. The best ones to tackle on your own are very small and don’t cause pain or infection. If you have skin tags that are huge and look as though they’re harboring a more serious issue, definitely make an appointment with your doctor or dermatologist.

Otherwise, some tea tree oil, apple cider vinegar or any of these removal patches will loosen and dry out skin tags in as little as 1-2 weeks.

Natural Heals Skin Tag Remover Patches

The concentrated liquid on this fast-acting patch includes Thuja Orientalis, Tocopheryl Acetate, and Melaleuca Alternifolia for removal in 7-15 days.

Greenland Product Skin Tag and Acne Remover Patches

Suitable for all skin types and cost-effective, this patch is enriched with natural and homeopathic ingredients for pain-free removal in 7-15 days.

Hello Sunshine Skin Tag and Acne Remover Patches

Say goodbye to acne bumps, moles and skin tags. Say hello to blemish-free skin. It’s that simple when you apply this removal patch to your skin 1-2 times a day for just a couple of weeks.

ProVent Skin Tag Remover Patches

Apply this oil-infused patch anywhere on the face or body to dry and diminish skin tags until they naturally fall off the surface of the skin.

Compound W One Step Invisible Strips

Maximum-strength medication is concentrated in these transparent patches that can sit on your skin all day long without exposure.

Dr. Scholl’s ClearAway Wart Remover

Transparent and discreet, these salicylic acid-enriched patches cause wart tissue to loosen and fall off.

