The Best Affordable Creams for Skin Tag Removal at Home

If you’ve ever had a skin tag, you know how uncomfortable they can be. Thankfully, they generally don’t carry any serious health risks, but still—they’re not exactly a confidence booster or fun to look at day in and day out. With that being said, I don’t fault anyone who invests in skin tag cream to get rid of one.

Like all skin conditions, going to a doctor is always the smartest choice, especially since they can better rule out any underlying issue you could’ve missed. To that same point, sometimes the size of a skin tag or lack of access and budget isn’t enough to justify a pricey appointment. And thankfully, there are plenty of ways to do it at home safely and quickly.

Some prefer skin tag removal patches while others prefer pens or tools. A couple dabs of tea tree oil and numbing cream may suffice, too. But if you want a good, old-fashioned skin tag cream to get rid of a small mark on your own, here are some of the best options.

Reejoys Skin Tag Remover Cream

This at-home treatment promises to cause skin tags to fall off within 7-10 days. The formula is rich in salicylic acid and other herbal ingredients to dry out the mark without harming or scarring the skin around it.

HaloDerm Advanced Skin Tag Remover & Mole Remover

HaloDerm is definitely the most popular skin tag removal cream out there. Its acid-free formula is renowned for targeting the root of skin tags more effectively with six different active ingredients.

Pureskin Wart Remover Cream

Another economical skin tag removal option is this at-home cream, made with natural ingredients and clinically proven to cause tags, moles, warts, and more to fall off the skin in a matter of days.

Evagloss Advanced Skin Tag and Mole Remover Cream with Repair Gel

In addition to a removal cream that blends active ingredients with plant-derived properties, this set also comes with an aftercare gel to target irritation and redness.

Pureauty Naturals Skin Tag, Mole, And Wart Cream

If your skin isn’t sensitive to essential oils, you’ll love this ultra-gentle skin tag removal cream infused with Ricinus Communis seed oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia leaf oil, and cedar leaf to nourish the affected area.

Oneness Labs Homeopathic Mole and Skin Tag Remover

This skin tag removal cream is made with a slew of all-natural, plant-derived ingredients that have been lab-tested for effectiveness.

