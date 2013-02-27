Get Your Skin Spring Break Ready With These Products

It’s no secret that we love a good burgundy lip and pale face, but spring is peeking out from around the corner, meaning it’s time to retire the dark lipsticks and prepare for spring break! Winter’s been nice and all, but we’re pretty excited about the neon nail polishes and brightly colored eyeshadows that come with warmer weather. Spring break is sooner than you think and in anticipation of the much needed vacation, we’ve rounded up everything you need to prep your skin for your break!
Whether you’re heading to the beach or you’re visiting home for the week, spring break means one thing: photos will be taken, and those photos will be shared on social media sites. Make sure you exfoliate, moisturize and self tan with the best products on the market so you’re always set for a surprise photo shoot or an impromptu swimsuit session. From face masks to pedicure sets, we’ve got you covered on everything your skin needs to look its best. Remember, the sooner you get started on prepping your skin, the better it’ll look on spring break!
Find out what you need to get your skin ready for spring break in no time at all.
Exfoliate Your Face. Considering the amount of sunscreen, makeup, and salt water about to happen on your face, you need to start fresh. Start using a facial exfoliator once or twice a week to prep skin for your vacation.
(Sugar Face Polish, $55, Fresh.com)
Try a Face Mask. Regardless of where you're jetting off to for spring break, one thing is certain: there will be photos taken of you. Prep your skin with a hydrating face mask so you're ever-ready for a spontaneous photo shoot.
(Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Mask, $45, KateSomerville.com)
Exfoliate Your Body. Whether you're planning a trip to the beach or a road trip with the girls, the gorgeous weather during spring break means your arms and legs are likely going to be exposed. Treat them right by exfoliating before shaving, using self tanner or simply wearing a sundress.
(Spa Wisdom Africa Ximenia & Salt Scrub, $28, The Body Shop)
Use Self Tanner. The beach is fantastic, but after a winter of being inside, covered up with layers of clothing, chances are you're looking a bit pale. Instead of harming yourself by going to a tanning bed, get the tan look without the danger of UV rays with a self tanner (after exfoliating and moisturizing).
(Clinique Self Sun Body Tinted Lotion, $23, Clinique.com)
Body Lotion is a Must. If you're planning on using self tanner, using lotion beforehand is an absolute must for even application. Keep your entire body constantly hydrated, because nothing ruins a good time like dry, flaky skin.
(Kiehl's Creme de Corps, $11, Kiehls.com)
Find a Razor That Works For You. After a winter of skimping on shaving (it's okay, we all do it), your skin may be extra sensitive to a razor, especially since you'll be shaving much more frequently on a vacation. A sensitive skin razor like this one will make the process much less irritating.
(Gilette Venus Sensitive Skin Disposable Razor, $8.99, gilettevenus.com)
Sunscreen, Sunscreen, Sunscreen. We cannot say this enough: You need to use sunscreen. Try using this one, which has a non-greasy formula so you can use it on your face without worrying about breaking out.
(Philosophy Here Comes the Sun, $26, Philosophy.com)
Pedicure For Sure. And we don't just mean nail polish. Spring break means sandals, which means your feet are going to be exposed. Buff, polish, and moisturize below the ankles so that you're ready for vacation from head to toe.
(Revlon Pedi-Expert Kit, $9.99, Target.com)
Cuticle Oil Makes a Difference. If you don't already use cuticle oil, now's the time to start. Your hands will look much more finished, the skin around your nails will look better, and your manicure will last longer.
(Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil, $8, Dermstore.com)
Get Smooth Underarms. You're sure to be wearing tank tops and swimsuits alike on spring break, meaning your underarms will be seeing the light of day. Make things easier on yourself by using a deodorant that will smooth the skin and make shaving a less frequent activity.
(Dove Visibly Smooth Deodorant, $5.49, Soap.com)