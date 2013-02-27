Get Your Skin Spring Break Ready With These Products

It’s no secret that we love a good burgundy lip and pale face, but spring is peeking out from around the corner, meaning it’s time to retire the dark lipsticks and prepare for spring break! Winter’s been nice and all, but we’re pretty excited about the neon nail polishes and brightly colored eyeshadows that come with warmer weather. Spring break is sooner than you think and in anticipation of the much needed vacation, we’ve rounded up everything you need to prep your skin for your break!

Whether you’re heading to the beach or you’re visiting home for the week, spring break means one thing: photos will be taken, and those photos will be shared on social media sites. Make sure you exfoliate, moisturize and self tan with the best products on the market so you’re always set for a surprise photo shoot or an impromptu swimsuit session. From face masks to pedicure sets, we’ve got you covered on everything your skin needs to look its best. Remember, the sooner you get started on prepping your skin, the better it’ll look on spring break!