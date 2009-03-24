Skin Spring Awakening

Get your skin out of hibernation with these complexion brightening lotions and potions.

Aveda Enbrightenment Brightening Cleanser

Review: This spa-worthy cleanser uses natural extracts of rosemary, aloe vera and gentian lutea to wash away skin-dulling dirt and dead skin cells, brighten your complexion and sooth irritations. It’s the perfect way to jumpstart your spring skin care routine!

Price: $35

Where to Buy: Aveda

Bare Escentuals RareMinerals Purely Nourishing Facial Moisturizer

Review: This mighty moisturizer features active minerals, moisturizing chamomile and honeysuckle, powerful antioxidants green tea and goji berry and a unique extract from the super-restorative Resurrection Plant (the name says it all). The end result is a moisturizer that hydrates, protects, brightens, calms and replenishes damaged skin. Resurrection indeed!

Price: $32

Where to Buy: Bare Escentuals

Lancôme Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate

Review: The lightweight gel features a blend of the probiotic bio-lysat (read: good bacteria) and the yeast-derived phytosphingosine-SLC to jumpstart your skin’s youth proteins. It also helps strengthen your skin’s barrier function, keeping out bad stuff like free radicals and keeping in the good stuff like moisture and nutrients. After just seven days, your skin will look recharged, refreshed and completely reenergized.

Price: $78

Where to Buy: Lancôme

L’Oréal Skin Genesis Pore Minimizing Skin Re-Smoother

Review: If you have large, visible pores, then this fresh-feeling gel-crme features a trio of pore diminishing ingredients. Lipohydroxyacid, a compound derived from salicylic and beta hydroxy acids, removes pore-enlarging dead skin cells, zinc PCA mattifies and controls shine and silica diffuses light and minimizes the appearance of large pores. Hyaluronic acid hydrates skin, making it fuller and tighter while a beech wood sugar molecule strengthens the skin’s structure for healthy, smooth skin. Pores away!

Price: $19.99

Where to Buy: Drugstore.com

Clinique Youth Surge SPF 15 Age Decelerating Moisturizer

Review: This state-of-the-art moisturizer activates sirtuins, your skin cell’s longevity genes, which helps repair damaged skin and fuel a healthy cell function. The results? Fine lines and wrinkles are smoothed out and skin looks firmer and more radiant. Added bonus: SPF 15 protects your complexion while you repair it.

Price: $48.50

Where to Buy: Clinique

Clarins HydraQuench Cream-Mask

Review: This creamy dream of a mask uses katafray bark extract, sorbier bud and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, restore hydration and enhance your natural radiance.

Price: $35

Where to Buy: Clarins

Dr. Brandt Lineless Lines No More Filler & Volumizer

Review: You’ve heard of “fill in the blank,” right? Well this is “fill in the lines!” The portable plumper attracts moisture, instantly plumping skin and reducing the appearance of fine line, and gradually boosts collagen and elastin production for a more long-term solution.

Price: $55

Where to Buy: Sephora