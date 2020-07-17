Super Cozy Socks That Also Happen to Make Your Feet Ridiculously Soft

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to skincare, foot products aren’t typically the first area that comes to mind. Feet aren’t exactly glamorous, and peels, pumice stones, callus remover, and other foot-focused “beauty” products are far from glamourous—and, in my humble opinion, downright daunting. But because our tootsies are more often than not neglected when it comes to our skincare and self-care routines, they’re therefor far more prone to extreme dryness, cracking skin, blisters, and other low-key embarrassing woes that we forget are possibilities until they make their appearance.

Fortunately, you don’t have to resort to *arguably* drastic measures to give your feet some much-needed TLC thanks to skin-moisturizing socks that are just as cozy as they are good for super-dry and peeling skin. These extra soft and not-so-scary-looking socks pop on and restore hydration to chapped skin—they basically do all the work for you. Sounds good, right? Ready to get your hands (…or, feet, rather) on a pair of your own? Scroll through below to check out our favorite pairs.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. BambooMN Aloe-Infused Nylon Socks

These extra fuzzy and super comfy socks are infused with soothing and hydrating aloe in the inner lining to revive chapped, dry, and irritated feet without having to resort to creams and gels.

2. Dr. Scholl's Women's Soothing Spa Low Socks

Infused with nourishing and moisturizing vitamin E and calming lavender, these spa-quality socks are the perfect accessory for self-care nights at home. The smooth seam is designed to minimize discomfort and irritation, while the plush yarn feels cozy on the skin.

3. NatraCure 5-Toe Moisturizing Socks

Harnessing the soothing, cooling, and hydrating properties of gel therapy, these skin-softening socks are the perfect solution for treating dry feet and toes. Lined with smart gel, these socks release hydrating oils to restore moisture to cracked feet, cuticles, and toes.