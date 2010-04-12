Skin Savers! The Best Double-Duty Foundations

Finding the perfect foundation is something that often takes months or years to accomplish and once you find it, never let it go. The beauty product not only covers up all of your flaws, including those not-so-pretty blemishes and discolorations but it can also sub in for under eye concealer in a crunch. Since we’re all trying to save every second we can with our makeup routine, why not search for a foundation that is multi-purpose?

Many of the products on the market today have great coverage and also add illuminating benefits, anti-agers, and even acne preventing ingredients. Take a look at our list of the best dual purpose foundations and start whittling away the clutter on your makeup counter now.

1. Fresh Umbrian Clay Freshface Foundation SPF 20

This foundation purifies and balances as it refines and hydrates your skin while also giving you natural, dewy coverage for a flawless finish. Added bonus it’s SPF 20. As always, all Fresh products are made without parabens, sulfates, or synthetic dyes, so it is that much better for your skin. (Fresh Umbrian Clay Freshface Foundation SPF 20, $42, at sephora.com)

2. Clinique Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup

This product gives seamless coverage while also neutralizing redness on the skin. The medicated ingredients also help to prevent breakouts and treat existing ones. The lightweight formula is non-irritating and oil-free, so it’s great for sensitive and problematic skin. (Clinique Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup, $24.50, at sephora.com)

3. Elizabeth Arden Intervene Makeup SPF 15

Elizabeth Arden’s foundation provides full coverage while also acting as an anti-ager by smoothing wrinkles and fine lines. It firms the looks of skin with the help of Biodermin technology, and aids in sun protection with SPF 15. (Elizabeth Arden Intervene Makeup SPF 15, $36, ulta.com)

4. Dermalogica Treatment Foundation

Dermalogica’s foundation helps to treat acne problems while also giving great coverage. The lightweight product comes in a great plastic tube for easy transport and quick touch-ups during the day. The oil-free, water-based coverage lasts all day. (Dermalogica Treatment Foundation, $37, ulta.com)

5. Nars Firming Foundation

Nars Firming Foundation not only gives your skin great coverage, but it also provides a lifted appearance while also firming, strengthening, and protecting. This product uses the polypeptide Patented Firming Complex which helps to relax facial muscles, reduce inflammation, and promote collagen production. (Nars Firming Foundation, $50, sephora.com)

