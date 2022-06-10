This $13 Moisturizer Evens Out Skin & Soothes Dry Flakes Within a Week, According to Shoppers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is here and it’s time to get our skin in shape. We’re digging the glazed donut skin trend at the moment, but it takes the right products to achieve this extra glowy complexion. Lucky for you, we found a gel moisturizer that can get the job done in a flash: the Sorbet Skin Moisturizer, which is exclusively sold at Walmart.

Skin Proud’s Sorbet Skin Moisturizer looks like pink jelly and coats your face in the most delicious, thirst-quenching way. It contains a hyaluronic acid complex for locking in moisture, glycerin for delivering hydration and rose flower water for soothing skin. Sounds like the perfect trio of ingredients for achieving dewy skin like Hailey Bieber.

The lightweight, oil-free gel moisturizer will have your skin glowing in no time and five-star reviewers agree it really works.

“After trying this stuff for a week, my skin type has evened out, the dry areas don’t itch, no flaking, it’s just the best,” wrote one shopper.

“My skin is super glowy and hydrated. You don’t get any stickiness at all,” raved another shopper. “My skin feels silky smooth but with a glow.”

The gentle moisturizer is suitable for all skin types, even those with sensitive skin. Simply apply it in both the morning and evening after your go-to serums and eye cream.

“My face still felt moisturized the next day with no sign of dry patches. Skin looks hydrated, soft and healthy even after the first use, very impressed,” wrote a third five-star reviewer.

Apply this jelly-like formula all over your face and neck for a quick way to give your skin some much-needed hydration; it’s sure to leave your skin so plump this summer and beyond.