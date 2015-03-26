How It Works: Skin Inc Pure Revival Peel

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

Wouldn’t the idea of “erasing” your blemishes entice just about anybody? The future of skincare holds a lot of weird and unusual stuff—the stranger something sounds, the more rave reviews and miracle claims seem to surface. Never has that been more true than for the gentlest chemical exfoliator from Skin Inc, their Pure Revival Peel. Yes, it’s a peel, but only for technicality’s purpose (at-home chemical peels can be dicey business). What it is, is a hydrating exfoliator. What? How! It’s true, guys. You can exfoliate without having to choose between raw dry skin or oily residue which can lead to clogged pores.

Product Perks:

Pure Revival Peel contains AC-11, which contributes to DNA repair to help prevent cellular damage, Arbutin—a great brightening agent, and the antioxidant, Fullerene.

Since the exfoliating agent is so gentle, you won’t have to deal with post-exfoliation redness.

Because it sweeps your skin free of excess epidermal rubbish, your skin is primed and ready to absorb your usual serums, treatments and moisturizers afterwards.

This is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

How It Works:

You basically apply the clear goop with clean hands, spread it onto your clean dry skin (dryness is key here) and let it sit there for a few seconds. You’ll be able to see it emulsify, turning a milky color. The stuff is basically adhering to your loose keratin cells (all your dead skin cells hanging on). Now rub! As your rub this around your skin, it’ll form little pills like eraser dust all over your skin. You’ll be able to see just how much dead skin you’re removing by how much “eraser dust” there is. You just rinse with warm water and voila—fully exfoliated. Your skin will be left with a plump feeling from the hydrating agents in the peel. For an extra hydrated feeling, instead of rinsing with water, gently rub off the little pills with a face cloth or tissue so the hydrators remain on your skin. Your pores won’t be clogged because your just cleared them! There are other exfoliators like this one the market, but none without drying agents like alcohol, which puts this one above the rest.

Where to Buy: Skin Inc Pure Revival Peel, $55 at Sephora

