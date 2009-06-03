Skin Imperfection? Where’s your Mo-Jo Baby?

Contrary to many– dare I say all– skin care products on the market, Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Skin Cream is exploding with color.

In compliance with the fashion trends of the season, Arden presents a face cream that is both healing and aesthetically pleasing (especially when sitting on the shelf of a bathroom embellished with pastel shag-rugs and peace signs!).

Formulated with the same petrolatum, beta-hydroxy acid and vitamin E as her past skin care products, Eight Hour Skin Cream is a well-equipped contender for the onset of dry skin.

This 1960’s Limited Edition soothing agent is neon orange and packaged in frosted glass with a purple psychedelic flavored cover. Now how groovy is that?

Available for $25 at elizabetharden.com