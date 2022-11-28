This Best-Selling LED Face Mask Targets A Plethora of Skin Concerns—Save Up To 50% Tonight

Scroll To See More Images

Did you know that skin is the largest organ you have? Yes, that’s true. With that said, you’ll want to devote some time and care into taking care of your skin, especially your face to keep it in pristine condition. Whether you’re interested in reducing the appearance of wrinkles, hydrating skin, or even treating acne, then having trusty skincare products on hand is vital.

You may have already gotten your hands on a vitamin C serum or tightening eye gel, but for Cyber Monday, Skin Gym is offering shoppers up to 30 percent off sitewide, with some deals reaching as high as 50 percent. So, if you’re in need of a new LED anti-aging face mask or set of eye patches, then you won’t want to miss out on these deals before they’re gone.

Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Mask

Treat yourself to a facial with this LED mask that utilizes red light, orange light, and blue light technology to help rejuvenate the skin. All you need to do is place the heart of the shield over your face and let it take over. This mask can tackle a wide variety of skin concerns including anti-aging, acne, and dull skin.

Skin Gym Under Eye Reusable Patches

If splashing cold water on your face every morning doesn’t wake you up, then you’ll want to consider these reusable eye patches that help create the appearance of bright and smooth under eyes. Simply apply an eye cream and then put the eye patches under each eye and leave to rest for 20 minutes. When you’re done, wash the patches with warm water and stow them away until next time. These make for the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for the beauty guru in your life.

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Gua Sha

After a few seconds on your For You Page on TikTok, it’s safe to say that you’ve probably seen videos of people using a gua sha. Whether you’re looking to reduce swelling, lift and sculpt cheek bones, or relax facial muscles, this skincare tool is the way to go. It’s a great skincare product to use when you’re in need of some TLC and down time.