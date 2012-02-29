You May Want To Rethink Your Beauty Routine Tomorrow Morning

When you wake up in the morning and you’re ready to start your beauty routine, do you start with your hair or makeup? Either way, you probably choose the same first step each morning because, hey, we’re all creatures of habit, right? If your habit is to begin with hair and finish with your makeup, good news: you’re coming up ahead of the rest of us who decided to start brushing on mascara before brushing out our hair. For everyone else, you may want to rethink the way you start your day.

Putting your makeup on as the first step in your beauty routine can be horrifying for a few different reasons. First, if you’re styling your hair with heat and you’ve already put on your makeup, it can dry out your liquid based products (like foundation or mascara) and make you look cakey. On top of making you dry, it seals those products into your pores, which can make you way more prone to acne or other skin irritations.

Next, and this one rings particularly true in the summer, your heat styling products can be so hot that they make you sweat your makeup off after you’ve applied it. If you reapply after you sweat, the makeup becomes a thick concoction of applied makeup, sweat, and reapplied makeup, which is another way that your skin gets all kinds of unwanted issues like blotches, blemishes and pimples.

Third, if you’ve already put on lip gloss/stick/balm, the “windblown” look you get when blow drying your hair may be taken a little too far when a million strands of hair get stuck to your mouth, ruining the perfect application you just finished.

If you’re only using products on your hair and you’re skipping the heat for the day, you should still do work on your tresses before you work on your face. Getting a dime-sized amount of hair oil or a spritz of spray on your face is a lot easier to clean when you haven’t already put on your favorite foundation. Plus, your hair will have more time to set while you’re doing your makeup.

Tomorrow morning when you wake up, think twice about how you’re going about your daily beauty routine. We promise you’ll be pleasantly surprised if you’re a first time Hair-Then-Makeup girl.

Which is the first part of your beauty routine, hair or makeup? Tell us in the comment section below!