Women Everywhere Rejoice: Finally, a Cellulite Treatment?

Today the company Cynosure, Inc. announced that theFDA approved itsCellulaze Workstation – thefirst minimally invasive solution to fight cellulite.

Remember that episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians where Kim got her butt massaged with that giant machine to fix her dimply behind? Ya, this isn’t that.

“Cellulaze is the world’s first and only minimally invasive medical device designed to treat women who have struggled to eliminate cellulite through diet and exercise, or have tried the myriad of lotions and creams currently on the market,” said Cynosure President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Davin. “Unlike those products, Cellulaze is the only aesthetic device that directly treats the physiological structure of cellulite, providing clinically proven results.”

After a certain age it is hard to avoid a little cellulite here and there. We have accepted the fact that once it appears there is nothing we can do to get rid of it… until now.Cellulaze uses a proprietary SideLight 3D technology to target the causes of cellulite beneath the skin. Atiny laser fiber is inserted under the skin, which gently heats the skin and disrupts or melts the fat. Next the laser releases the fibrous bands that create the dimpling effect from pulling down on the skin. This release creates a smoother look. Finally the laser’s energy stimulates collagen production to increase skin’s thickness and elasticity for a more even, healthier appearance.

The best part about this procedure? You only have to do it once. Unlike those topical creams we are always suckered into buying, patients see improvements in a few weeks that continue a few months after the procedure!

Would you try this treatment?