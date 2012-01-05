Winter Has Met its Match: Kiehl’s Argan Oil

We’ve been talking a lot about moisture lately, mainly due to the fact that winter’s freezing winds strip our whole body of its natural oils. In these months, it is crucial to rehydrate and replenish our skin.

One of the greatest ways to give back moisture to your skin is by using Argan Oil. We’re loving Kiehl’s Superbly Restorative Argan Body Cleansing Oil during these days of bitter cold.

Combining Argan Oil, antioxidants, and fatty acids, Kiehl’s has created a product that will leave your skin hydrated and radiant.

The cleanser also contains a gentle dose of beta hydroxy acid, which works to smooth and balance the skin, leaving it remarkably silky. Even better? It can work as a substitute for shaving cream, protecting your skin while allowing for an impeccably close shave.