Why Rosewater is Amazing for Your Skin: Tips from an Expert

We’ve noticed more and more beauty products on shelves lately that include Rosewater in the title, and have been wondering what it is about the ingredient that makes it so wonderful for the skin. We spoke with Elizabeth Vislocky, Esthetician at the Jurlique Madison Avenue Spa, about the centuries-old natural skin remedy for recommendations and applications tips. Also, check out our slideshow above for our favorite products that include our new favorite, rosewater.

What skin types can benefit from Rosewater?

Every and all. Rosewater’s unique balancing and soothing properties make it ideal for every skin type and season.

Is Rosewater an old skin remedy that may be making a comeback/gaining popularity again as we move toward more natural, botanical products?

There are a few reasons why I believe Rosewater is making a comeback. For instance, as a society, we seem to be gaining a new level of understanding about what ingredients we are not only putting in our bodies, but ON our bodies as well. Also, generations upon generations have used Rosewater as a staple in their beauty regimens; they used it because it worked! Plus, it smells divine; what an amazing, simple treat to give your skin every day!

What are the main benefits of Rosewater, and what other ingredients is it usually paired with for optimal results?

As fantastic as pure Rosewater is by itself, there have been some innovations and additions to make it even more beneficial to the skin. For instance, Jurlique’s Rosewater Balancing Mist has the additional benefits of marshmallow (for intense hydrating and softening), glycerin (for preventing dehydration and moisture loss), grapefruit seed extract (for fighting against premature aging, a natural antioxidant), and aloe vera (for calming and soothing.)

What should application and use be like, i.e. if it’s a mist, should it be applied with a cotton ball or sprayed onto face, used daily, or reserved for certain times?

If it’s in a mist bottle, it should be mist directly on the face or in the palms of hands (and then patted into the skin.) It could also be used with a cotton pad or ball but more often than not, product is wasted in the cotton and you will go through your Rosewatermuch quicker. Rosewater should absolutely be used on a daily basis, especially after cleansing but before moisturizing the skin. However, because of Rosewater’s gentle nature, it can also be mist directly on the skin whenever you need a quick pick-me-up or refreshing!