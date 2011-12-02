StyleCaster
Why Rosewater is Amazing for Your Skin: Tips from an Expert

Julia DiNardo
by
We’ve noticed more and more beauty products on shelves lately that include Rosewater in the title, and have been wondering what it is about the ingredient that makes it so wonderful for the skin. We spoke with Elizabeth Vislocky, Esthetician at the Jurlique Madison Avenue Spa, about the centuries-old natural skin remedy for recommendations and applications tips. Also, check out our slideshow above for our favorite products that include our new favorite, rosewater.

What skin types can benefit from Rosewater?

Every and all. Rosewater’s unique balancing and soothing properties make it ideal for every skin type and season.

Is Rosewater an old skin remedy that may be making a comeback/gaining popularity again as we move toward more natural, botanical products?

There are a few reasons why I believe Rosewater is making a comeback. For instance, as a society, we seem to be gaining a new level of understanding about what ingredients we are not only putting in our bodies, but ON our bodies as well. Also, generations upon generations have used Rosewater as a staple in their beauty regimens; they used it because it worked! Plus, it smells divine; what an amazing, simple treat to give your skin every day!

What are the main benefits of Rosewater, and what other ingredients is it usually paired with for optimal results?

As fantastic as pure Rosewater is by itself, there have been some innovations and additions to make it even more beneficial to the skin. For instance, Jurlique’s Rosewater Balancing Mist has the additional benefits of marshmallow (for intense hydrating and softening), glycerin (for preventing dehydration and moisture loss), grapefruit seed extract (for fighting against premature aging, a natural antioxidant), and aloe vera (for calming and soothing.)

What should application and use be like, i.e. if it’s a mist, should it be applied with a cotton ball or sprayed onto face, used daily, or reserved for certain times?

If it’s in a mist bottle, it should be mist directly on the face or in the palms of hands (and then patted into the skin.) It could also be used with a cotton pad or ball but more often than not, product is wasted in the cotton and you will go through your Rosewatermuch quicker. Rosewater should absolutely be used on a daily basis, especially after cleansing but before moisturizing the skin. However, because of Rosewater’s gentle nature, it can also be mist directly on the skin whenever you need a quick pick-me-up or refreshing!

1 of 5

This toner won't just refresh the face while hydrating it, but will also remove any leftover makeup or oil that may still be lingering. [Burt's Bees Rosewater and Glycerin Toner, $12, BurtsBees.com]

Apply before moisturizer or over top of makeup throughout the day to continue to balance the skin's hydration while simultaneausly soothing, calming, and protecting from free radicals. [Rosewater Balancing Mist, $31, Jurlique.com]

With a combo of herbal extracts such as Gardenia and Bladderwrack, this formula is recommended for use as a spray to lock in makeup or spritz on dry hair during the day for a bit of shine and protection. [Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs And Rosewater, $7 for the 4 oz, bottle, BlueMercury.com]

Mist on the face and tap in with your fingertips this rosewater-infused spray that includes fennel, cucumber, arnica, balm mint, mistletoe, carrot, and yarrow extracts! [Reviva Labs Rosewater Facial Mist, $8.24, Amazon.com]

Recommended for use while traveling or in an arrid climate, and as an all-around aid in reducing the appearance of pore size and plumping fine lines and wrinkles. [Frownies Rose Water Hydrator Spray, $11.95, Frownies.com]

