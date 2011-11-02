Want to Go Organic and Don’t Know Where To Start? Here’s How

The idea of making your beauty routine totally organic can be very daunting. If you think of all of the beauty products you use each day it’s a lot to take in. We spoke to Safe Cosmetics Expert Britta Aragon about what it takes to transition your beauty routine from synthetic to organic.

Read below for some of her best tips and tricks to keep in mind next time you’r e shopping around for a new product:

What is your best advice for people trying to transition their beauty routine into a more organic one?

I always tell people that it doesn’t have to be an overwhelming or stressful experience. I got my start using cleaner, safer formulas by making small changes, one product at a time. By gradually replacing toxic brands with safer products, you’ll contribute to your own wellbeing and peace of mind. Just because a product says its “natural” or “organic” doesn’t mean it is free of potentially harmful chemicals.

What is the most important thing to change first?

I would change anything that might end up inside your body. Start with these 3 steps:

Start switching to safer options and choose carefully anything that ends up inside you: Lip balm, lipstick and toothpaste. Start switching to safer options or choose carefully anything you might inhale: Hairsprays, fragrances, talc and micronized mineral makeup. Choose carefully anything that stays on your body a long time: moisturizers, antiperspirants and foundations.

Why is it so important to slowly incorporate organic products into your lifestyle?

I would say it goes beyond just switching to “organic,” but making sure the products are safe. It’s all about toxic buildup and people don’t realize that it can all build up in their systems over time. Using body moisturizer on one day is probably not going to increase your risk for disease, but using it every day for 60+ years could. The less you use, the lower your exposure.

What are a few things that people may not realize are harmful to their bodies and what can you do to help yourself?

I have a list of ingredients to avoid in personal care products on my site. I usually ask people to stay away from as many of these as they can. However, the main goal is to reduce your toxic load whenever possible, so the fewer the chemicals the better.

Fragrances: “trade secrets” can have over 200 chemicals (76% of fragrances contain allergens and 16% contain carcinogens). It is “fragrance” or “Parfum” on the label. Choose fragrance-free or natural sources like essential oils.

Nail products: Avoid those with toluene, DBP and formaldehyde.

Dark hair dyes: These contain toxic ingredients that have been linked with cancer—look for safer brands and try to use them less frequently.

Skin lighteners with hydroquinone: Avoid hydroquinone, which has been shown to be potentially cancer-causing. Safe options include kojic acid.

Liquid hands soaps with triclosan: Triclosan can create carcinogenic by-products, and is accumulating in soil. According the FDA, there’s no evidence that antibacterial products protected people any better than regular soap. Choose options that are triclosan-free.

