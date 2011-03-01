Wake Up Skin In An Instant

Even the best of us who take very good care of our skin can have an off skin day. it could be after a long international flight, a late night without much sleep, getting over a cold, or even being exposed to extreme temps (cold, hot, humid).
These skin treatments will get your skin back on track quickly and easily. In many cases you’ll see great results immediately.
Read on for the products which will hydrate skin, calm skin irritations, smooth lines, give the appearance of more even skin tone and provide that healthy “glow” we’re always seeking!
Image: istock.com
If you are prone to hyper pigmentation try:
(Rx for Brown Skin Ultra Gentle Virtual Peel Kit, $20, sephora.com)
(Palmer's Skin Success, Pure White Brightening Mask, $9.99, drugstore.com)
If you want a natural/organic option try:
(Josie Maran Organic Argan Oil, $48, sephora.com)
(Ole Henriksen Micro/Mini Peel System, $95, sephora.com)
If you want a cream/soft clay mask treatment try:
(Boots Botanics Conditioning Clay Mask, 4.2 fl oz, $8.99, drugstore.com)
(Borghese Fango Active Mud for Face and Body, $61, beauty.com)
If you want a sheet mask treatment try:
(SKII Facial Treatment Mask, 10 sheets, $125, bloomingdales.com)
(Shiseido Benefiance Pure Retinol Intensive Revitalizing Face Mask, $62.50, sephora.com)
If you have very dry skin try:
(Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Recovery Masque, $44, ulta.com)
If you have acne prone/oily skin try:
(Clearasil Ultra Acne + Marks Wash and Mask, $8.99, drugstore.com)
(Boots Expert Anti-Blemish 2-in-1 Scrub and Mask, $5.79, drugstore.com)
If you need a more intense multi-step treatment (and have a few extra minutes in the AM to do):
(Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Daily Face Peel, $78, sephora.com)
If you just need a quick "pick-me-up" to get you out of the door, try using one of these before makeup application:
(Clarins Super Restorative Wake-Up Lotion, $40, nordtrom.com)
(Clinique Turnaround Instant Facial, $36.50, sephora.com)