Update Your Spring and Summer Beauty Routine

Besides the rising temps, there are a few other ways I can tell we’re officially moving into the spring and impending summer months. Waking up this morning, my skin just had that slightly oilier feeling that comes with spring’s humidity let’s just call it a “healthy glow.” As for my hair, there’s no nice way to put it, it’s a frizzy, unruly mess hence the hat I’m donning today. But you don’t have to spend the next couple of seasons hiding under hats and living on oil absorbing sheets. The solution is as simple as changing up your beauty routine, starting with swapping out your heavy winter products for lighter, more appropriate spring/summer products. Click through for the must-have products to update your beauty routine for the warmer months.
Avoid sweating your makeup off in the warmer months by using a setting spray. With this one, from Urban Decay, your makeup will last 16 hours.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $29, Urbandecay.com
Rising temperatures means more sweating, and more sweating means greasier hair. So, battle those oily roots with a little dry shampoo.
T3 Refresh Volumizing Dry Shampoo, $25, Sephora.com
When I think of summer hair, I think of two things: frizz and Bumble and Bumble. So, why not battle the frizz with a little Bumble and Bumble?
Bumble and Buble Defrizz, $25, Bumbleandbumble.com
Start with this primer under your makeup and you won't have to worry about shine for the rest of the day.
Make Up Forever All Mat Face Matifying Primer, $45, Makeupforever.com
An on-the-go, oil absorbing, matte finish, translucent, brush on powder with SPF30 protection. I mean... enough said!
Peter Thomas Roth Oily Problem Skin Instant Mineral SPF 30, $30, Peterthomasroth.com
Who said sunscreen is only for your skin? Protect your hair color from the summer rays with this finishing spray, formulated with UVA/UVB sunscreens.
Ojon Color Sustain Gloss Finishing Hair Spray, $23.50, Sephora.com
Opt for a daily moisturizer that is weightless, oil-free and offers UV protection.
DDF Weightless Defense Oil-Free Hydrator, $48, DDFskincare.com
Ditch the heavy body butters for a water- and sweat-resistant body lotion with spf.
Supergoop SPF 30+ All-Over Everyday UV Pump, $68 for 24 oz, Sephora.com
Warm weather means you'll be baring a lot more skin. Make sure your skin and figure are looking mint by using a exfoliant, which can help create a smoother, slimmer silhouette.
Bliss fatgirlscrub, $38, Blissworld.com
Post-sun care is just as important as how you prep for the sun. This post sun moisturizer helps prolong your tan and can be used as a daily body moisturizer.
Hampton Sun After Sun Moisturizer, $30, Hamptonsuncare.com