Update Your Spring and Summer Beauty Routine

Besides the rising temps, there are a few other ways I can tell we’re officially moving into the spring and impending summer months. Waking up this morning, my skin just had that slightly oilier feeling that comes with spring’s humidity let’s just call it a “healthy glow.” As for my hair, there’s no nice way to put it, it’s a frizzy, unruly mess hence the hat I’m donning today. But you don’t have to spend the next couple of seasons hiding under hats and living on oil absorbing sheets. The solution is as simple as changing up your beauty routine, starting with swapping out your heavy winter products for lighter, more appropriate spring/summer products. Click through for the must-have products to update your beauty routine for the warmer months.

Zippora Seven Photo: Trevor King, Foam Magazine