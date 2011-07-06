The Ultimate Lip Scrub Guide to Keep Lips Silky Smooth

Call me a beauty hypocrite. I know how important proper lip care is during the summer, (seriously, check out this article!) but, lo and behold, after enjoying the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine and no SPF lip products in my bag, my lips are now sunburned and super chapped.
Dry, flaky lips are a problem year round – if not because of the summer sun, it’s the harsh winter weather. It feels uncomfortable, it’s almost impossible to wear lipstick, and kissing is significantly less fun.
Instead of picking or biting your lips, (I know it’s tempting, but ew!) or scrubbing off the dead skin with a toothbrush, (ouch!) try a lip exfoliator. Whether you need a little bit of routine polishing or a skin-sloughing overhaul, this often-overlooked beauty product works wonders.
Sometimes, if I’m in a pinch I’ll make my own DIY lip scrub with sugar and a few drops of olive oil, but for perpetually smooth and supple lips I always go for a lip exfoliator from one of my favorite brands. Here are nine of my faves paired up with rich lip balms to guarantee a gorgeous kisser no matter what season… or your skincare mishap.
Yes, Sara Happ, I do wonder how I ever lived without this incredible scrub - high grade peppermint oil makes it an equally soothing and invigorating treatment for scratchy lips. Follow it up with The Lip Slip, Happ's amazing signature lip balm, and get ready for instant gratification. (The Lip Scrub by Sara Happ in Peppermint and The Lip Slip, $24 each, Henri Bendel)
Form meets function with this handy and mess-free exfoliator. Simply apply, rub lips together, and wipe it off with a tissue. Marula oil provides intensive moisturization, while the brand's Cocoa Butter Lip Care Stick prolongs the effect. (The Body Shop Lip Scuff, $12; Cocoa Butter Lip Care Stick, $8, The Body Shop)
If there's such a thing as "heavy artillery" for lip care, well, this must be it. This kit recreates Bliss Spa's coveted Fabulips Treatment in the comfort of your own bathroom. Basically, it's a facial for lips, and has everything you need to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize and plump your kisser. A bit much? Considering that lips are a very important part of your face, it's totally worth it. (Bliss Fabulips, $45, Sephora.com)
Beauty you can eat? Um, yeah, I'm interested. The exfoliating side of this lipstick uses organic brown sugar in its preservative- and chemical-free formula, so you can lick the sugar right off your lips! Afterwards, apply a slick of the tinted balm, which is infused with shea butter, mint and ginger for a pink, plump pout. (Try saying that three times fast!)
(Jane Iredale Sugar&Butter Lip Exfoliator/Plumper, $24, Nordstrom)
I love Philosophy's whimsical yet simple approach to beauty products, and this scrub is certainly true to the brand's high standards. Sugar gently yet effectively removes dead skin, and a conditioning blend of shea, mango and cocoa butters combined with essential oils delivers an "instant makeover" for a rough pout. It's especially effective for minimizing those annoying vertical lines that appear around chapped lips. (Philosophy Kiss Me Exfoliating Lip Scrub, $15, Sephora.com)
Sugar-based and peppermint-infused, these Smashbox products are refreshing and gentle. Poppy seeds help exfoliate, and the lip balm is packed with vitamins and SPF, (so important!) so your gorgeous pout is ready for anything. (Smashbox Emulsion Lip Exfoliant, $18; Lip Treatment SPF 15, $16, Smashbox.com)
Dessert-flavored and good for your lips; leave it to Lush to give us guilt-free beauty fun. This Bubblegum Lip Scrub smells exactly like their limited-edition Snowfairy fragrance, which means it smells and tastes like a sinfully sweet mélange of candy goodness. Finish it off with some chocolate-orange flavored Whip Stick for a covetably-smooth and tasty kisser. (Lush Bubble Gum Sugar Scrub, $8.95; Chocolate Whipstick, $6.95, Lushusa.com)
Tarte Cosmetics is known for its stylish, yet high-performing natural makeup, and their fRxtion lip treatment is no different. Aloe leaf extract soothes and heals severely chapped skin, which vanilla extract is as fragrant as it is antioxidant-packed.(Tarte Cosmetics fRxtion Natural Sugar Exfoliator and Lip Balm Duo, $15, Tartecosmetics.com)
Leave it to Laura Mercier to come up with a lip treatment kit that's as elegant and effective as the rest of her line. These two products work together to deliver a nourishing vitamin "cocktail", protecting your lips while offering antiaging benefits. (Laura Mercier Lip Treatment Kit, $28, Lauramercier.com)