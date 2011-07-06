The Ultimate Lip Scrub Guide to Keep Lips Silky Smooth

Call me a beauty hypocrite. I know how important proper lip care is during the summer, (seriously, check out this article!) but, lo and behold, after enjoying the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine and no SPF lip products in my bag, my lips are now sunburned and super chapped.

Dry, flaky lips are a problem year round – if not because of the summer sun, it’s the harsh winter weather. It feels uncomfortable, it’s almost impossible to wear lipstick, and kissing is significantly less fun.

Instead of picking or biting your lips, (I know it’s tempting, but ew!) or scrubbing off the dead skin with a toothbrush, (ouch!) try a lip exfoliator. Whether you need a little bit of routine polishing or a skin-sloughing overhaul, this often-overlooked beauty product works wonders.

Sometimes, if I’m in a pinch I’ll make my own DIY lip scrub with sugar and a few drops of olive oil, but for perpetually smooth and supple lips I always go for a lip exfoliator from one of my favorite brands. Here are nine of my faves paired up with rich lip balms to guarantee a gorgeous kisser no matter what season… or your skincare mishap.