The Truth About Botox

Let me start off by saying that I’m not advocating the use of Botox but as we often discuss it, I’ve come to realize that there is a lot about the procedure in general that goes unmentioned.

A few days ago I was out with some girls in the beauty biz, and the topic of Botox came up. Someone was considering getting it, and we of course all began talking about what we knew about it and our experiences. Many of us are terrified of the dreaded wrinkle, and when they start appearing Botox seems to be the way to go. If that’s what you choose then so be it I’m not going to try and sway you on the topic but we also realized that no one really talks about what happens during your actual appointment.

So, I’m going to tell you the whole, actual truth about it. I’ve gotten Botox twice, not because I thought I needed it (I’m young and my expression lines haven’t quite started to stick around, although I think they’ll start to any day now) but I struggle with migraines and Botox has been proven to help, although it isn’t exactly known how it does the trick.

Anyway, after the suggestion of Botox to help with the pain, I was up to try anything so I went to my neurologist for my first round of shots. I sat on the table as she mixed the solution (you have to use Botulism right after it’s mixed) and she told me where she would insert shots to help with the headaches. The best places for me were in the temples, right in between the brow, along my hairline, and my jaw bone. She also placed some in the back of my neck (apparently I’m tense!).

The shots hurt more than I imagined they would (everyone gets Botox, no one says it hurts!) but I guess that’s to be expected in areas like your temple and hairline where the skin is so thin. There are also multiple shots given to the same area which makes it feel less like a normal flu shot, which is what I was trying to imagine it as my mistake!

After I was finished, there was some minor bleeding from the areas and a bit of raised bruising. Again, something no one had told me, as I wouldn’t have planned for an appointment in the middle of the day. No one wants to head back to work with a bumpy forehead.

All in all it wasn’t the worst of experiences, but it’s definitely better to know about these things ahead of time the second time around was a lot easier when I knew what I was getting myself into. And just so you know, I stopped after two times because it unfortunately wasn’t making a difference with my migraines, and I figured I still had a few years before rushing into any decisions in that arena.

How do you guys feel about Botox? Would you get it if needed?