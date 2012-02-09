Tights That Can Give You A Tan AND Reduce Cellulite

Fact: We hate nude tights. There is just something about them, and whenever I see someone wearing them I think of the nuns from my high school. They are just… not pretty. So when we heard about these new Skin Kiss fake tan tights we were skeptical. To be honest, we are still skeptical, but we will give you guys all the details and you can tell us what you think!

According to Skin Kiss,microfibers in the tights contain tanning solution, leaving the wearer’s legs “perfectly” tanned after just two hours of wearing them. According to the Daily Mail they are the world’s first sunless tanning tights, which eliminate the need to apply lotion. It is a combination ofDHA, Aloa and Erythrulose that help produce an even and long-lasting glow from the tights.Once used, the sheer tights can be washed and worn again (if you’re in the market for a sheer tight, which we hope you’re not).

We have to admit, it would be nice to have a simple and clean way to apply sunless tanner, and this way you could prevent streaking or blotchy spots! But if you think we were impressed with their fake tan tights you should have seen our faces when we heard about their Caffeine Tights. These tights come withmicrocapsules of caffeine to break down cellulite. According to the article, when worn daily for a three week period, wearers saw the benefit of a 2 cm reduction on each thigh!

So what do you think? Would you wear nude tights for smaller, tanner thighs? Let us know in the comment section below!

[Daily Mail]