Throw a Face Cleansing Party, Compliments of Dr. Hauschka!

Yep, you read that correctly! In April, Dr. Hauschka will be launching small travel size kits of its signature skin care regimen called Radiant You, which includes a cleansing cream, lavender bath, clarifying toner, and rejuvenating mask for either oil/combination skin or normal/dry skin.

You and your friends can test out the innovative Signature Cleansing system by Dr. Hauschka, which has been around since 1967, for free!

Here’s what you’ve got to do:

Decide to host a Radiant You Party, with 6-12 guests, and head to Dr.Hauschka.com to fill out a host form.

Within two weeks, you will receive the requested Radiant You Sets for each guest, as well as an instructional guide, and in return, all you need to do is share a party video (of least 30 seconds). See prior videos from parties here.

Upload your video to the Dr. Hauschka You Tube Channel or drop the video via a mov., wmv. or .avi file onto a CD or drive and mail in to Dr. Hauschka within 90 days of submitting the host form.

Enjoy! You can actually get several uses out of each set, so your guests will have a souvenir from the party to take home with them.

The sets are the lowest price point of any Dr. Hauschka product, retailing for $11.95 at DrHauschka.com and fine retailers and spas nationwide.