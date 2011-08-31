The Sunscreen Pill

All of our sunscreen woes could soon be over. Researchers are in the process of developing a pill that will hold compounds similar to those in Coral, which will allow our bodies to provide its own sun protection.

The Telegraph reported that researches discovered that “Coral converts compounds produced by algae living inside it to make a sunscreen which protects both the coral and the algae from sunburn.”

British scientists hope to develop a pill within the next five years that will be able to replace the need of sun cream and sunglasses to shield our skin.

The fish that feed on the Coral also gain a sun guard, but the compounds break down in the human digestive system before they can offer any sun protection, so just nibbling on some Coral is out of the question. Scientists hope to begin testing the pill within the next two years.

No more constant reapplying? Ah, the beauty of science.