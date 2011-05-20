Summer Travel Need: La Fresh Wipes For The Girl On-The-Go

When I think of the term “wipes” not much excitement comes to mind. As a kid growing up the wipe was used to clean up our messes, but it has advanced light years since then. Now we have a plethora of makeup remover wipes to choose from, self-tanning wipes and even sunscreen that is available in wipe form.

I was recently introduced to the brand La Fresh, founded by Eve Yen, a Taiwan immigrant and the founder of the company Diamond Wipes (which handles the creation of many of towelettes and wipes you find in your sushi restaurants, among other places). She came up with the idea for La Fresh, a way to combine skin-nourishing ingredients in a streamlined style for that woman on-the-go.

The brand first introduced a travel collection (which is of course perfect now that summer vacation season is beginning, and no one wants to deal with the stresses of checked baggage) which includes everything from makeup remover, anti-bac, deodorant, sunscreen and bug repellent wipes to cute little kits that are great for gifts.

My personal favorite though is their new eco-beauty line, which is paraben-free and biodegrable (the wipes are, not the foil packaging). While this line of course includes makeup remover wipes and facial cleanser wipes, I am newly obsessed with the hand sanitizer wipes. There is no icky residue after use, they’re moisturizing and they smell like oranges.

Another great find was the nail polish remover wipes (yes, you heard me – tuck these away for emergencies!) they are acetone-free yet just one pad really does remove all 10 fingernails’ polish, and they smell like Tuscan oranges it is truly an amazing product.

La Fresh is available at lafreshgroup.com or amazon.com, for $4.99-$9.99