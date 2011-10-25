Sign up for BeautyMint & Win a Lunch with Jessica Simpson

We told you before about the launch of BeautyMint, a branch off of the already widely popular BeachMint brand. Celebrity aesthetician, Nerida Joy, partnered up with Jessica Simpson to create the eight product line set to launch October 31. Although the site isn’t ready to launch until the end of the month, they are offering incentive to join now.For every person who signs up between now and October 30th,BeautyMintwill donate $1 to theNational Breast Cancer Foundation.

In addition to donating towards a worthy cause, the company is also offering a trip to LA where you could have lunch with Jessica Simpson.All you have to do is submit your email and refer five or more friends to the site and even if you don’t win, all entrants will get $10 off of their first BeautyMint purchase.

Click here to sign up!