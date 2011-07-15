Shaving Bumps and Ingrown Hairs: Prevention and Treatment

Bikini hair removal such as waxing or shaving isn’t perfect. It will leave your sensitive bikini line bumpy, itchy and sometimes with ingrown hairs. Thankfully, Beauty High will show you how to prevent and treat these not-so-comfortable issues.
It's important to get a close quality shave. For the best shave, use a new razor with 3+ blades to cut down on shave strokes and use an anti-bump or sensitive skin shave gel to soften and moisturize coarse hair. We recommend (Bikini Zone Anti-Bumps Shave Gel, $6.64 amazon.com)
These Bikini Bump Blaster pads contain glycolic acid to prevent and eliminate ingrown hairs by clearing away dead skin cells which can clog pores and hair follicles. (Completely Bare "BBB" pads, $32 mindbodyonline.com)
To prevent and treat ingrown hairs, use a body wash with salicylic acid which neutralizes bacteria to prevent clog-ups of skin. (Peter Thomas Roth Blemish Buffing Beads Body Wash, $22 sephora.com)
This product cools the skin to reduce redness and irritation of razor bumps and burn. It also targets ingrown hairs by exfoliating to set-free hairs trapped under skin. (Shave Works Cool Fix, $11 sephora.com)
This topical treatment for men and women reduces the appearence of ingrown hairs and reduces redness. It's the perfect quick fix for the bikini line or your man's post-shave face. (Tend Skin Liquid for Unsightly Razor Bumps, Ingrown Hairs and Razor Burn, $29.99 beautyencounter.com)
I swear by these pads! They exfoliate with salicylic and glycolic acid and soothe with lavender oil. Prevention and Treatment in one! (Bliss Ingrown Eliminating Pads, $38 blissworld.com)
The last resort is the tweezer. If you must use a tweezer to remove ingrown hairs, make sure the tweezer and skin are very clean to prevent any possibility of infection. Treat with product 24 hours after. (Tweezerman Ingrown Hair Splinter Tweeze, $10.33 amazon.com)