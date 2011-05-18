The Secret To A $50 Facial: Dermalogica Academy!

Body maintenance and relaxation are an important part of life balance but can tend to add up and cost a pretty penny, leaving one to scrimp on other expenses (ramen noodles for dinner!). Fortunately, Beauty High recently found out how to pamper oneself with affordable services without breaking the bank.

Welcome to Dermalogica Academy, a relatively new LEED-certified facility that opened in April of 2010 and focuses on the undergraduate education of skin therapists as well as guest services and several different treatments in a transparent, yet zen setting. Taking a tour of the space reveals an intimate learning setting of 12 or less students that embark in a round table classroom lecture and discussions, as well as a learning and a treatment rooms that can allow up to ten patients at time to indulge in a customized experience. Students can study part-time or full-time at the Academy, and in the earlier stages, practice techniques on each other, and at the end of their program (New York State licensing requires 600 hours within 18 weeks for certification), become skin specialists that administer the brand’s special offerings while being overseen by licensed educators.

Now onto the services: for starters,The Dermalogica Skin Treatment is a customized facial, lasting 60 minutes and costing just $50! After experiencing a complimentary treatment, I can verify that it was as thorough, professional, and seamless as a facial elsewhere, with my specific treatment resulting in exfoliation, extractions (which were PAINLESS, thanks to their ‘rolling’ method), high-frequency, and electricity. The licensed professional did a scan of my skin toward the end, verifying what the student had just told me in regard to the current state of my skin’s condition (a good report!). At the end, I received a Dermalogica face mapping diagram of where I tend to have pigmentation, breakout activity, sensitivity/redness, and comedones (don’t worry, I didn’t know what it was eitherblackheads and whiteheads). I also got a prescription to which Dermalogica products are best for me, also available for purchase at the SkinBar in the Academy’s entrance way.

Other services include waxing (pretty much any area with hair on it, minus the private ones) that is only $5-$30, touch therapies15 minutes of massage for just $10, and the microZone treatment, a quick 20 minutes of focus on a myriad of areas, from hand repair and blackhead relief to lip renewal and eye rescue for $20.

The Dermalogica Academy is located in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood at 140 West 22nd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues; click here for a menu of services, call 212-243-3000 to make an appointment, or click here to learn about the skin specialist program.