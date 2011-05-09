Save Your Skin: Skin Cancer Awareness Leads Us To SPF

With the beginning of our warm days being welcomed in, we’re also frequently reminded to take care of our skin against the hot sun. Not that the higher temps should be any different you’re technically supposed to be wearing SPF year-round ladies. But, with May being Skin Cancer Awareness month, we wanted to take a moment to remind you of a few facts.
The dermatologists behind La Roche-Posay have been working to Save Our Skinfor years now, trying to make us more aware of the damage the sun can cause. They spoke to a group of beauty editors the other day about some of the daunting facts about skin cancer, and lets just say I stare at every freckle and mole a little differently now. Read below for some scary facts about the disease, and scroll through the slideshow above for our sunscreen picks to save your skin this summer, and year round.
- Melanoma is the fastest growing cancer in females age 25-29.
- Skin cancer is the #1 cancer worldwide.
- Of 13-19 year olds, 37% reported using a tanning bed at least once.
- 40% of them had their mom’s take them to the tanning bed for their first time.
- The regular use of sunscreen led to 50% less Melanoma.
This super fast-absorbing sunscreen has a matte finish (we're not lying) and is a dermatologist favorite. (La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Face Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid, $29.50, cvs.com)
An old standby, Banana Boat's sport sunscreen has serious staying power. (Banana Boat Sport Performance Advanced UVA/UVB Sunscreen SPF 50, $10.99, cvs.com)
Packed full of antioxidants, this lightweight lotion goes on sheer, and stays on. (Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen 50 SPF, $10.99, cvs.com)
Neutrogena's weightless sunblock absorbs instantly so that you can use under makeup for both body and face. (Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Liquid Sunblock SPF 55, $11.04, ulta.com)
Ole Henriksen's sunscreen with SPF of 50+ not only fights aging, but is also oil free. (Ole Henriksen Protect The Truth SPF 50+, $35, sephora.com)
Peter Thomas Roth's sunscreen is lightweight and non-oily, and dries without shine - miraculous! (Peter Thomas Roth Uber-Dry Sunscreen SPF 30, $26, sephora.com)
This cream not only shields against the sun, but also protects against dryness, pollutants and wrinkles -what more could you want? (Shiseido Urban Environment UV Protection Cream For Face/Body, $30, sephora.com)
Supergoop's Sunscreen Swipes make applying sunscreen easy, and are formulated for sensitive skin to help with irritation. (Supergoop SPF 30 Sunscreen Swipes with Zinc for Sensitive Skin, $34, sephora.com)