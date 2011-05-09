Save Your Skin: Skin Cancer Awareness Leads Us To SPF

With the beginning of our warm days being welcomed in, we’re also frequently reminded to take care of our skin against the hot sun. Not that the higher temps should be any different you’re technically supposed to be wearing SPF year-round ladies. But, with May being Skin Cancer Awareness month, we wanted to take a moment to remind you of a few facts.

The dermatologists behind La Roche-Posay have been working to Save Our Skinfor years now, trying to make us more aware of the damage the sun can cause. They spoke to a group of beauty editors the other day about some of the daunting facts about skin cancer, and lets just say I stare at every freckle and mole a little differently now. Read below for some scary facts about the disease, and scroll through the slideshow above for our sunscreen picks to save your skin this summer, and year round.