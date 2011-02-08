Real Housewive’s Cindy Barshop Talks Hair Removal For Spring

Now that spring has well, almost sprung, it’s time to really start thinking about getting all of those hairy businesses into shape. That’s where Completely Bare comes in offering a slew of services from laser hair removal to your standard wax. Cindy Barshop, founder of the chain of spas, was recently cast in the latest season of RHONYC and spoke with us below about her spas, hair removal tips, and what’s to come for her on reality TV.



What inspired you to start the Completely Bare spas?

I had an unsightly bikini line that really gave me mood swings, really bad. It was embarrassing to look at and everywhere I went for bikini waxing to remove it, it only made it worse. After researching laser hair removal, it seemed like a worthwhile business opportunity to get the service more widespread for ladies like myself.

Hair removal seems to be available at spas around every corner now. What makes Completely Bare stand out?

Our ouchless trademarked wax, specialized Completely Bare Method and hair-removal sessions for all skin colors will deliver you the most effective, safest, non-irritating wax out there. But we mostly pride ourselves in having made Completely Bare a discreet, comfortable place for consumers to ask questions in order to make the right decisions for their own hair-removal.

And what is the most requested service at Completely Bare?

Definitely the Brazilian wax or Brazilian laser hair removal session. People like it completely bare!

We all know that waxing isnt the most fun experience. Are there any good ways to prep beforehand so its less painful?

Absolutely. I would wait to make sure the hair is at least 1/4 in. long and wait 7-10 days after the last day of your menstrual cycle so you’re not as sensitive. If your hair is very coarse, it usually hurts more, therefore, I usually suggest Completely Smooth for Face & Body, which is a hair-inhibiting lotion. It slows the hair growth making it finer. The finer the hair, the less it hurts when being removed. Oh and a pre-wax shot of Patron never hurts.

Any tips for hair removal first-timers?

YES! This is my favorite topic. You should always go to a hair-removal specialist, where waxing, laser etc. is their main business – don’t go to a nail salon for a wax. Youll be dealing with technicians that do this all day, so theyll be knowledgeable and gentle. When researching, ask to make sure they have both strip & strip-less wax for different areas of the body to get the most thorough service and never go to a place that doesn’t have a policy on double dipping. When you walk in, there shouldn’t already be a spatula in the wax that they’ve already used.

There are so many different types of hair removal out there. How do you pick which method is best for you?

I usually tell people if it bothers you and affects your everyday life, such as frequent ingrown hairs or coarse hair on the lip, go for laser hair-removal. If you have fine hair growth that doesnt require lots of maintenance, shaving and waxing are both great choices.

You must be busy being a mom, owning a company, and now starring on Real Housewives of New York City. How do you make time for a beauty routine with everything going on?

Well, its good to be completely bare everywhere permanently. Not having to shave saves LOTS of time. But Id never sacrifice my blowouts. Sometimes I ask for the manicure and pedicure to be done at the same time as my blowout, then Im in and out. For maintenance, I opt for neutral nail polish so chips arent as noticeable. Makeup for me is a great SPF tinted moisturizer and a quick pencil to my eyebrows to define my face. And some lip gloss once I finally get into a cab.

Youve expanded Completely Bare into facials, teeth whitening and skin care products. Can you tell us if you have any new additions coming up?

I only add treatments that I myself found effective. One of our newest additions, Velashape, has been awesome in our NYC locations for helping smooth cellulite. As for other additions, were focusing on our newest national locations in Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles we want to keep the focus on hair-free skin all across the country!

How did your involvement with the Real Housewives get started?

I love all Bravo shows (Im constantly lusting after the houses on Million Dollar Listing) so when the opportunity came up, it was a no brainer for me. I was already friendly with Ramona and Jill from their visiting the spa.

What part of being on the show are you most excited for?

Ive been able to meet a ton of really great people who have given me the opportunity and resources to create an unbelievable network which provides me with a larger platform for charity work and other opportunities. To give back, especially to young women, is really important to me. That, and keeping America hair-free!