Ready for Sandal Season? Our Fave Foot Creams & Exfoliants

Sometimes (actually most times) we need to do more than just paint our toe nails the latest ‘it’ color to get ready for the warmer weather. No matter if you are wearing peep-toes, flip-flops, flatforms or knee-high gladiators, your feet are exposed, and may need to have some dead skin cells sloughed off, and overall a softening up couldn’t hurt. After all, could your feet ever be too smooth and soft? We didn’t think so! We’ve tested tons of foot creams, lotions, scrubs, and exfoliants, to bring you only the best ones, that yielded the most optimal results quickly. So kick off your socks and let’s get to it!

See the slideshow for our top 12 picks.

1 of 11 This stuff seriously works. Plus the bottle is in the shape of a foot-how cute is that? Some of the successful ingredients include urea for moisture, karanja oil to hydrate, neem oil for antifungal prevention, and glycerin to lock in the moisture. [Freeman Bare Foot Repair Cracked Heel Foot Balm, $5,99, FreemanBeauty.com] We're nutty for this foot cream, comprised of pistachio nut oil, organic sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, and macadamia nut oil. It's also uniquely manufactured using windmill power and free of the "bad stuff" (i.e. parabens, sodium laurlel/laureth sulfates, phthalates, artificial fragrances or colors).

[Desert Essence Organics Pistachio Foot Repair Cream, $8.99, DesertEssence.com] The ultimate pedi socks, these little guys have a cool gel lining that works to softens and smooth tootsies with olive oil, grapeseed oil, and vitamin E. Use alone or add cream for an extra boost; socks last up to 50 uses. [bliss softening socks, $48, blissworld.com] Let's say your feet are in serious need of revitalization ASAP. Use to exfoliate rough, dry unbroken skin, and/or calluses, with one pad used per foot. See new texture emerge quickly as a result of the glycolic acid used. [Avon Foot Works Dual-Action Pedi Peel, $6, Avon.com] A triple action product and amazing value, it cleans, exfoliates, and moisturizes all in one step with its pumice, walnut shells & tea tree oil.

[Avon Foot Works Exfoliating Bar Soap, $4, Avon.com]

Another multi-tasking product, you'll get soothing relief, buttery feet, and say bah-bye to dead skin cells thanks to peppermint, whole leaf aloe, salicylic acid, and alpha hydroxy. The 1 oz bottle is also a perfect travel-size version! [bliss foot patrol 1 oz, $8, BlissWorld.com] Use this double-sided brush on its own or combined with one of the aforementioned scrubs to intensify your foot scrub and exfoliation, following up, of course, with a foot cream or lotion. [Sally Hansen Soften Your Step Ceramic Stone & Brush, $5.49, SallyHansen.com] Kerasal means business when it comes to foot care, using finely ground natural volcanic pumice and moisture enhancing oils to give you incredibly smooth results. Plus, it's extremely thick, so a little goes a looong way. [Kerasal Exfoliating Pumice Therapy for Calluses, $7.49 Drugstore.com] We loved both of these equally and just had to include both! The Peppermint is a robust, fragant 100% natural lotion with sunflower, wheat germ, and coconut oils to moisturize with emollient beeswax and vitamin E to visibly softe. The Honey & Bilberry has natural alpha hydroxy acid, honey, and jojoba butter to rapidbly absorb into the feet with a very slight scent. [Burt's Bees Peppermint Foot Lotion, $9, & Thoroughly Therapeutic Honey & Bilberry Foot Creme, $10, both at

Not only is it paraben-free, but the foot scrub also has one of the best smelling foot scrubs around, with glycerin, Vitamin E, and walnut shells amongst other ingredients. Honorable mention goes to the Thymes Essentials Foot Soak, which is just utterly divine. ($5) [Thymes Essentials Foot Scrub, $16, Thymes.com] The master of foot care comes at us with a product ripe in the utmost of moisturizing elements: urea, glycerin, sweet almond and mineral oils. [Dr. Scholl's Intensive Foot Moisturization Cream, $6.99, Walgreens.com]




















