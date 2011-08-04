Product Obsession: Skintimate’s Moisturizing Cream Shave

I am not one to generally swoon over a shaving cream — to be honest, half of the time I’ll skip it all together and just slather on some extra lotion (or body oil!) at the end to save some time in the morning, because I’ve never found great results from the stuff. But lately, with the temps not exactly cooling off and my desire to bare my legs at all times ever-present, banishing razor burn and dryness has become a top priorty.

I’ve always been a sensitive skin girl, preferring unscented products or the “dry skin” types, so I was intrigued by Skintimate’s new Cream Shave. A Cream Shave has more moisture than your typical shaving cream, without all of the lather. Some people don’t prefer the creams as they tend to clog up your razor, but if you simply rinse a few times underneath the faucet as you go, you’ll be in prime form.

The new cream shave from Skintimate is infused with both olive butter and soy so it’s extra moisturizing, and has a soft smell of baby powder (if you like that kind of thing). If you don’t, it’s not too overwhelming and washes off in minutes. What I loved though, is that it really did leave my legs silky smooth, and I didn’t have to worry about any irritation or dryness after my shave, which I tend to have with or without a regular shave gel.

Skintimate Moisturizing Cream Shave, $3.99, walgreens.com