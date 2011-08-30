Product Obsession: Pattern’s All Over Body Wash and Lotion

These days you have to read the ingredients on your beauty products as closely as the ingredients in your food. Between sulfates, parabens and artificial coloring, who knows what is good or bad for your skin.

Pattern is one of those products that pride themselves in their paraben, artificial free formula and backs it up with a 100 percent satisfaction guaranteed.

The key to their multi-use body, face and hair moisturizing-wash is the ph balance, which rids your body of unwanted dirt and oil and still leaves skin soft. But my favorite part about the Pattern line is the herbal and unusual scents. We recommend Pattern Sage and Eucalyptus washes, which have a refreshing fragrance to the normal floral bouquet that fills up your shower.

Formulated with antiseptic properties, it is the ideal product for an active person needing to strip away sweat and odor from a workout and leave your skin with a clean, natural smell.