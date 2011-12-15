Product Obsession: Garnier Moisture Rescue Gel-Cream

It’s pretty much a given that our skin will need some heavy duty moisturization this winter. Lightweight moisturizers will give way to heavier creams, but who wants to look shiny and greasy, plus figure out how to layer makeup over this hydating barrier? I must admit, I was a little too concerned about dealing with this, until low and behold, I tested the solution: the Garnier Nutritioniste Moisture Rescue Refreshing Gel-Cream.

I can ascertain that the formula includes grape water extract and Vitamin E, is oil free and non-comedogenic, but the way that it moisturizes and softens is a miracle unto itself. Upon applying, the delectably fragrant, lightweight, slightly tinted green substance lets skin immediately feels relief, however it dries and sucks in the product in such a smooth, rapid transition that you’ll be able to quickly apply your makeup and be out the door lickity split! I’ve now seen the future of facial hydration, and it’s definitely in the form of a superior non cream-like, gel-cream, that goes by the moniker of Moisture Rescue!

Garnier Nutritioniste Moisture Rescue Refreshing Gel-Cream in a 1.7 oz container retails for $7.99 at mass merchants nationwide such as Rite Aid and Walgreens.