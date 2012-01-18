StyleCaster
Prevent Breakouts & Have Radiant Skin With These Face Masks

The skin on your face is put through a lot and is constantly exposed to elements that can change the skin’s texture over time. Every once in a while you need to treat it to a little pick-me-up in the form of a face mask. Weekly face masks offer the skin benefits like softening the skin, reducing appearance of pores and can even prevent breakouts. Continuous use of a mask will allow for your face to not only be healthy but also look radiant all year long.

We’ve made a list of face masks for all skin types and beauty needs. Check them out and let us know which ones you love!

For the girl who hates to get dirty youre going to love this mask. Instead of applying a cream youre actually just placing a cut-out of a mask. The mask is pre-soaked in cucumber and aloe leaf juice and as soon as you place it on your face it penetrates the skin. Youre left in a relaxed state of mind with hydrated skin.

(myfaceworks I need to heal Sheet Masks, a box of 6 for $55, birchbox.com)

This one works like a magnet to dirt. Within seconds of covering your face with this youll feel it start to harden. The mask sucks all the pore-clogging gunk underneath your skin.

(Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask To Clear Pores, $22, origins.com)

We all know blackheads are not cute and you can keep them under control with Neutrogena. This 2-in-1 product works as an everyday face wash and a mask for those days when you have a little extra time on your hands.

(Neutrogena Blackhead Eliminating Cleanser/Mask, $6.99, drugstore.com)

When shiny skin is making you feel a little self-conscious get rid of the unecessary oils in just five minutes. This mask battles the oil for you while keeping your skin clear of blemishes.

(Clinique Acne Solutions Oil-Control Cleansing Mask, $20, clinique.com)

This mask will have your skin feeling brand new. It contains natural ingredients that clean your skin and exfoliate it at the same time. And when its all done just peel it off.

(boscia Luminizing Black Mask, $34, sephora.com)

Unwind from a hard days work with Ole Henriksen. This mask soothes the skin with its lavender, blueberry and papaya enzymes. Its perfect for sensitive skin and the results are clean skin.

(Ole Henriksen Blue/Black Berry Enzyme Mask, $32, sephora.com)

If your skin is prone to breaking out then you need to do a little something extra than just washing your face. This mask delivers acne medication while soothing your skin.

(Murad Clarifying Mask, $37, ulta.com)

