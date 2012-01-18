Prevent Breakouts & Have Radiant Skin With These Face Masks

The skin on your face is put through a lot and is constantly exposed to elements that can change the skin’s texture over time. Every once in a while you need to treat it to a little pick-me-up in the form of a face mask. Weekly face masks offer the skin benefits like softening the skin, reducing appearance of pores and can even prevent breakouts. Continuous use of a mask will allow for your face to not only be healthy but also look radiant all year long.

We’ve made a list of face masks for all skin types and beauty needs. Check them out and let us know which ones you love!