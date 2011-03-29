Popping Pills: Get Beautiful From The Inside Out

Sometimes beauty works from the inside out… And I’m not talking about some obscure idiom about beauty only being skin deep. I’m talking about the fact that sometimes external products just aren’t enough to do the trick. There are only so many creams, gels and makeup tricks we can try before moving onto the big guns. Enter the magical world of beauty supplements and pills! From hair and nail strengtheners to body toners, there’s a vitamin for to pop for it. I’m not advocating taking the “easy way out,” but short of something a little more invasive (hello botox), this could be the next best thing. Click through to see what the wonderful world of pill popping has to offer.

1 of 8 This supplement reduces appearance of cellulite from the inside out by improving the texture of stretch marks.

Murad Firm and Tone Dietary Supplement Pack, $137.50, murad.com This antioxidant-rich supplement is formulated to improve skins clarity, while providing toning benefits and improving skins texture.

Perricone MD Skin Clear Supplements, $80, skinstore.com The on-the-go oil-free hyaluronic acid/peptide capsules are made to replenish, hydrate and smooth the look of fine lines.

Philosophy When Hope is Not Enough Replenishing Capsules, $50, philosophy.com

This day-and-night regime provides 52 detoxifying, cleansing, anti-inflammatory, and fortifying herbs, botanicals, and minerals for acne sufferers.

Kate Somerville Total Vitamin Clear Skin Supplement. $85, sephora.com The 30-day, double-pronged system works both internally and externally to smooth away the appearance of cellulite.

Nivea Good-bye Cellulite 30-Day Body Beauty Program, $19.99, ulta.com This one's meant to fortify hair and strengthen nails, with noticeable results expected within two weeks.

Phyto Phytophanere Dietary Supplement, $50, sephora.com Their philosophy is that youth is a sustainable resource that can be renewed over time without a negative impact on the environment.

Sustainable Youth Elastifirm Capsules, $55, sustainableyouthproducts.com














