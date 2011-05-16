Pluck Away: Tweezerman Tweezers Offers Free Sharpening

It’s definitely not the worst thing that could happen to you, but it is certainly annoying when your tweezers become dull, especially when you’ve been trying to grab that one hair you SWEAR is so blaring everyone can see it from 10 miles away. After complaining about how I can never find a good pair of tweezers that last on Twitter, a kind follower remarked that if I have Tweezerman tweezers, the brand offers free sharpening!

All you’ve go to do is just package them up and mail them in, and within 4-6 weeks, you’ll receive your beloved tools back in mint condition. Tweezerman charges no fees, and pays for the return shipping, but in the event that the tweezers are too damaged to be fixed via a sharpening, they will either repair it for $5 and send you an invoice, or send you a coupon for 1/2 off to buy a new pair. Pretty sweet deal, right?

Wanting to thoroughly test the guarantee, I mailed in two pairs of my beloved Tweezermans, and to my surprise, within just a few short weeks they came back to me, sharp as new, with a plastic cap per tweezer, which was great, since I think I lost those the first time I used my tweezers.

Go to the Tweezerman website for the shipping address and more detailed info, as well as to find a retailer closest you or shop their products, such as After Tweeze Soothing Cream,

Brow Shaping Scissors & Brush, and the Ingrown Hair/Splintertweeze.

Plus, we thought you’d want to check out the super chic, new, special edition Designer Series Betsey Johnson Slant Tweezer, available in three prints that are oh-so-Betsey for $25 each. If tweezers are something you use on the regular, they might as well be stylish!