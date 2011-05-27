Physicians Formula To Launch Skin Care This Summer

Physcians Formula, the cosmetics line known for their makeup that cares for your skin, is now literally going to be making products for the skin. The line, which will be called Physcians Formula Skin Care will be available in Walmart this August.

The line is designed around three regimens focused on common skin concerns: Aging (purple), Moisture Balance (blue) and Sensitivity & Redness (red). Each regimen then includes three steps within it: cleanse, moisturize and treat.

WWD spoke with the Chairman and chief executive officer of the brand, Ingrid Jackel. Jackel said that the simplicity of the line came from in-store research. “I found myself completely confused. There are too many products, too many claims and too many ingredients.” With the new line, Physicians Formula plans to proudly display their product claims from clinical trials for their shoppers. For example, the anti-aging product would say, “Look 6 years younger in 4 weeks” (as was proven in their trial) and would then be explained with before and after photos. Shoppers will also have a chance to view videos taken during clinical testing.

Keeping in line with the Phsycians Formula brand, Jackel said that “We bring a problem-solution approach to everything we do.”

