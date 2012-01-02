Our Winter Essential: Hand Lotion

I have a serious dry-skin problem come winter. The whipping wind and moisture sucking air leaves my hand crackled and in despair. My poor hands are a manicurist’s worst nightmare, but thankfully I received a tip a long time ago to always carry hand cream in my purse and to this day it is my number one winter essential.

Our tips to you are find a product and a scent that you will never get sick of. Store a few tubes of hand cream in your bathroom, your desk and your bag for easy access and always reapply after washing your hands.

Check out our slideshow above for some of our favorite go-to hand lotions for this winter season.