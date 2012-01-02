Our Winter Essential: Hand Lotion

I have a serious dry-skin problem come winter. The whipping wind and moisture sucking air leaves my hand crackled and in despair. My poor hands are a manicurist’s worst nightmare, but thankfully I received a tip a long time ago to always carry hand cream in my purse and to this day it is my number one winter essential.
Our tips to you are find a product and a scent that you will never get sick of. Store a few tubes of hand cream in your bathroom, your desk and your bag for easy access and always reapply after washing your hands.
Check out our slideshow above for some of our favorite go-to hand lotions for this winter season.
Inspired by the creamy and nutty aromas of pistachio desserts, we love Laura Mercier's Crème de Pistache Hand Crème.
(Crème de Pistache Hand Crème, $15, bloomingdales.com)
We admit it, not all hand lotions come in pretty packaging, but that is why we love this vintage-esq Burt's Beeswax Hand Cream.
(Almond Milk Beeswax Hand Creme, $9, burtsbees.com)
When it comes to hand cream it is all about the ingredients. That is why one of our go-to's is Ahava's Mineral Hand Cream made with Dead Sea minerals.
(Ahava Mineral Hand Cream, $20, ahavasus.com)
We fell in love with Aveda hand cream the first time we went into an Aveda salon and received the complimentary hand massage. We knew then we had to go home with the lotion.
(Aveda Hand Relief, $20, aveda.com)
An all-time favorite, L'Occitane's Shea butter hand cream is their best-seller for a reason. It can't be topped!
(L'Occitane Shea Butter, $26, usa.loccitane.com)
Long-lasting, this 24-hour hand lotion is perfect for those people who are constantly washing their hands.
(Aveeno Intense Relief Hand Cream, $5.59, drugstore.com)
St. Ives Intensive Healing Hand Cream, not only protects our hands, but it is fragrance free! Perfect for constant reapplying.
(St. Ives Intensive Healing Hand Cream, $3.59, drugstore.com)
Luxury in a tube. Rodin's Crema Luxury Hand Cream may be a splurge, but once you feel how silky smooth your hands are it will be worth it.
(Rodin Crema Luxury Hand Cream, $80, b-glowing.com)
A unique name for a unique formula, Kiehl's Unusually Rich-But-Not-Greasy-At-All-Hand Cream absorbs in your hands so you don't have to worry about that slimy feeling.
(Unusually Rich-But-Not-Greasy-At-All-Hand Cream, $16, kiehls.com)
Not only does The Body Shop's Wild Rose hand cream moisturize your hands, but it evens out skin tone!
(Wild Rose Hand Cream, $18.50, thebodyshop-usa.com)