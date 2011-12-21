Our Top 10 Eye Creams to Cover Up That Late Night Party

We’ve all been there. One too many glasses of wine the night before, too many hours spent dancing the night away (or watching the ball drop) and suddenly we’re waking up in the morning, disheveled and not looking our best. What’s a girl to do? There is a solution to help reduce the swelling in our oh-so-tired eyes: rejuvenation cream.
As our skin ages, it’s important to find the right cream for our eye troubles. Ingredients such as caffeine, antioxidants, botanicals, and retinol work together to brighten and hydrate the skin around our eyes, while also reducing puffiness, dark circles, and wrinkles.
With holiday parties well underway and New Year’s Eve right around the corner, our tired eyes are going to need a little pick-me-up. We know there’s a lot of options out there and its important to know which creams actually live up to their claims. With that in mind, we’re giving you our 10 favorite creams to help the party gal in all of us.
Experts say that caffeine is key in getting rid of puffy eyes, which is why the skin-firming caffeine in Estee Lauders Idealist Cooling Eye Illuminator works so well. On top of that, this product comes with a ceramic tip that is permanently chilled, helping to soothe the area even quicker.
(Estee Lauder Idealist Cooling Eye Illuminator, $58, Amazon.com)
If you have trouble with puffiness, dark circles, and dullness in your eye area, this is a perfect product for you. Not only is it all-natural, this cream creates a brightness for both eyes and lips. Its effective, smooth, and will tackle your swollen eyes in no time!
(Caudalie Contour Cream Eyes and Lips, $49, Amazon.com)
Eminence Herbal Eye Contour Cream creates a silky feeling without leaving behind an oily residue. The product provides a wonderful scent and is also organic, leaving your eyes rested and smooth.
(Eminence Herbal Eye Contour Cream, $65.30,Skincarerx.com)
This massaging roller ball diminishes dark circles while working to revitalize and brighten the eye area.With ingredients such as caffeine and antioxidants, Clinique All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Massage, can be worn both under and over make-up. Even better? Its small size makes it extremely easy to bring anywhere!
(Clinique All About Eyes Serum De-puffing Massage, $26,Nordstrom.com)
Complete with diamond dust, gold, and silver, ClickR Skin Care Magic Eye Cream is perfect for younger skin and instantly revives the face, reducing any stress in the eye area. This cream also helps to fight acne while continuing to keep the skin firm and fresh.
(ClickR Skin Care Magic Eye Cream, $36, ShopNBC.com)
Clarins Advanced Extra Firming Eye Contour Serum is a light, soft lifting formula that reduces dark circles and the puffiness that comes with them. Your eyes will be left looking younger and refreshed instantly!
(Clarins Advanced Extra Firming Eye Contour Serum, $54,Evecare.com)
Created with immortelle floral water, LOccitane Immortelle Eye Balm is known for its antiaging effects and its ability to gently reduce all signs of fatigue. Skin around the eyes will be noticeably smoother and hydrated.
(LOccitane Immortelle Eye Balm, $38, Nordstrom.com)
Olay Regenerist Daily Regenerating Serum is a lightweight, silky, product for diminishing visible stress around the eyes. More than just a serum, this product can be used as an excellent makeup primer as well!
(Olay Regenerist Daily Regnerating Serum, fragrance free, $21.99,Drugstore.com)
Murad Resurgence Renewing Eye Cream will hydrate and strengthen the eye area. It works to remove puffiness and dark circles as well as crows feet and wrinkles. Even better? This product has been developed by dermatologists- so you know youre in good hands!
(Murad Resurgence Renewing Eye Cream, $73, Ulta.com)
With its thick, buttery texture, the Borba Orbital Eye Rejuvenator works to instantly smooth fine lines and make dark circles and puffiness disappear. This product also works fabulously under all types of makeup, making it effective throughout your entire day.
(Borba Orbital Eye Rejuvenator, $38,Dermstore.com)