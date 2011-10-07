Our Guide to NYC Spa Week 2011

There are few things more enticing than a discounted trip to the spa. Read our list of the top can’t-miss destinations for those of you participating in New York City’s annual Spa Week, October 10-16. This week is a fantastic way to get expensive spa treatments for only $50, and maybe to try out a new spa you’ve always wanted to go to!

Our tips: make sure not to overdue it. You don’t want two microdermabrasion facials within days of each other. Instead, opt for complementary treatments. Also, don’t forget to tip for the full price of the service, despite your discount! One more thing you can try is downloading the Spa Week app for your Android or iPhone to stay extra up-to-date on the best deals. Make sure to book ASAP — these deals won’t last long!

1. Spa Martier:Not only does this upscale salon and medi spa located on 2nd Avenue offer every treatment under the sun, but they have a delicious organic cafe on site that serves a full breakfast before noon, a large variety of sandwiches, salads and desserts. TheirRolling Stone body massage — a combination of Swedish massage and basalt lava stone therapy — was awarded the Best Body Treatment by Time Out New York, and during Spa Week it is only a mere $50. Also discounted are the 24K Gold and Amber Facial and the Shellac Gel Manicure and Pedicure.

2. Red Door Spas: This Elizabeth Arden spa has three locations, in Woodbury, Garden City, and Bellmore. Make sure you call to book your 50 Minute Stress Melter Ritual, your 50 Minute Renewal Facial, or your60 Minute Spiced Eden Pedicure, because they don’t book Spa Week services online.

3. ReFreshSpa: Fresh has two spa locations, one at 1367 Third Ave and one at 57 Spring Street. Fresh pioneered the use of natural, classic ingredients like rice, soy, sake, sugar, and milk in modern products. In the last 20 years they have moved from just making soap to operating full-blown spas. This Spa Week the leader in natural skin and body care is offering a45 Minute Umbrian Clay Purify & Balance Facial,45 Minute Black Tea Age-Delay Facial, or45 Minute Ancienne Ultimate Age-Delay Facial for $50. As a huge bonus, the value of any ReFresh Spa treatment is redeemable in the client’s choice of Fresh products after the service — so you’ll get $50 of Fresh supplies too!

4. Clarins: For over 50 years the French company Clarins has been a top-selling luxury skincare brand, using simple, plant-based formulas to make skin as radiant as it can possibly be. In 2002, they launched the highly successful ClarinsMen range. Luckily for New Yorkers, there are two locations in the city, at 247 Columbus Ave and 1061 Madison Ave. Their60 Minute Clarins Tri-Active Facial Treatment or60 Minute Clarins Men Facial are both available for only $50 during Spa Week.

5.American Laser Skincare: With eight different locations around the city, you have lots of places to try a $50 Skin Tightening, Velashape, or Foto Facial. American Laser is the nation’s number-one provider of laser treatments, and an official sponsor of Spa Week 2011.

6. Skin Spa: This spa is perfect for busy professionals on-the-go. While most of us would love a whole day to devote to pampering and relaxing, the reality is that many of us don’t have the time (or money) to fully leave the real world. At Skin Spa, you can let go for a half-hour to an hour with their express treatments that don’t skimp on quality, though they might be quick. This Spa Week they are offering Laser Hair Removal of theLip, Chin, Underarm, Basic Bikini or Brazilian Bikini for only $50, or you can choose from a60 Minute Swedish Massage,Microdermabrasion, a Power Peel, or a 50 Minute About Face Facial. Four locations in Midtown, SoHo, the Upper East Side, and the Faltiron/Chelsea assure there will be a spa near you where you can snag the deal.

7. Magnolia European Spa: Brooklyn beauties should be sure to check out this Bedford Ave gem. For Spa Week you have several combinations to try out: a50 Minute Milk and Honey Body Wrap with Swedish Massage, or a60 Minute Organic Eminence Facial with a Customized Mask. Also offered for a mere $50: a microdermabrasion treatment.