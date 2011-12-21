Our Favorite Body Washes & Lotions For Dry Winter Skin

There’s a lot to love about winter: over-sized sweaters, layers, great boots, and that natural rosy cheek we get from being in the cold. But, a major downfall of the winter season is the effect it has on our skin, selfishly taking every last drop of moisture from us and leaving us high and dry.
To keep your skin glowing, toned, and hydrated this winter look for creams and body washes that gently exfoliate and contain glycerin or shea butter to smooth the skin. Also, remember to moisturize your skin after every time you wash it, whether that be after the shower or even just after washing your hands.
Combining fragrance, hydrating ingredients, and texture, we collected our favorite body washes and lotions of the year in the slideshow above!
Citrus-scented and gentle, Fresh Sugar-Lemon Shower Gel is a foaming body cleanser that is comprised of skin-softening shea butter and glycerin. The beautiful lemon scent mixed with a brown-sugar scrub leave your skin feeling refreshed and smooth!
(Fresh Sugar Lemon Shower Gel, $18.50, Amazon.com)
The Aloe-Vera extract found in Ahava Mineral Body Lotion cools the skin while rehydrating it. This product also contains witch hazel which refreshes and smooths the skin.
(Ahava Mineral Body Lotion, $24, Nordstrom.com)
Made with Sesame oil, Neutrogena Body Oil keeps the skin moist and glowy, without the grease factor. This product is best used when applied right after showering.
(Neutrogena Body Oil, $9.99, Walgreens.com)
Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Skin Lotion is smooth and non-greasy. It is enriched with vitamins E and B5 to leave skin soft for days.
(Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Skin Lotion, $5.99, Walgreens.com)
We've used these products since we were babies, so you know that Johnson's Body Care 24 Hour Lotion is definitely a "do." It's classic, smooth, and simple- all that we need.
(Johnson's Body Care 24 Hour Lotion, $6.29, Drugstore.com)
Complete with natural exfoliants, Aveeno Smoothing Body Wash Pomegranate + Rice uses walnut shells and other natural ingredients to smooth skin. Your skin will be left feeling silky, soft, and radiant!
(Aveeno Smoothing Body Wash Pomegranate + Rice, $6.99, Walgreens.com)
The oatmeal and shea butter in St. Ives Moisturizing Body Wash helps to heal dry, itchy skin. It will leave your skin feeling soothed, relaxed and smelling delicious!
(St. Ives Moisturizing Body Wash, $2.99, Walgreens.com)
Adding moisture and shimmer to skin, Olay Tone Enriching Ribbons Body Wash lifts skin and revitalizes it to its full potential.
(Olay Tone Enriching Ribbons Body Wash, $5.77, Walmart.com)
With subtle hints of orchids and jasmine, Carol's Daughter Goddess Flower Body Cleansing Cream is a great cleanser for all face types! It will leave your body feeling hydrated and soft!
(Carols Daughter Goddess Flower Body Cleansing Cream, $17, Beebalmbee.com)