Our Favorite Body Washes & Lotions For Dry Winter Skin

There’s a lot to love about winter: over-sized sweaters, layers, great boots, and that natural rosy cheek we get from being in the cold. But, a major downfall of the winter season is the effect it has on our skin, selfishly taking every last drop of moisture from us and leaving us high and dry.

To keep your skin glowing, toned, and hydrated this winter look for creams and body washes that gently exfoliate and contain glycerin or shea butter to smooth the skin. Also, remember to moisturize your skin after every time you wash it, whether that be after the shower or even just after washing your hands.

Combining fragrance, hydrating ingredients, and texture, we collected our favorite body washes and lotions of the year in the slideshow above!