On the First Day of Chrismukkah: L’Occitane

We are feeling the holiday spirit over here at Beauty High. We’ve been listening to our Christmas Pandora station since Halloween and craving eggnog since Thanksgiving. So in honor of our festive mood we’ve decided to do a 25 days ofChrismukkah! Each day for the next 25 days we will be featuring and giving away some truly awesome beauty products.

Starting off our season of giving is L’Occitane, a cult-favorite of ours. L’Occitane holiday packages are always so amazingly spectacular that we wouldn’t even know what product to put on our wish list!

Between their candy-box themed set of hand cream to the French candy inspired perfume, everything is just too sweet to pass up and luckily, one of you won’t have to. Enter on our giveaway page for your chance to win a bottle of theDelices des Fleur Eau de Toilette,Delice des Fruits Shower Jelly,Limited Edition African Shea Butter Body Cream, and a Limited Edition African Shea Butter Hugs & Kisses Duo. Whether you keep all of these goodies for yourself, or you decide to spread the cheer, either way you’ll be happy to win them! And if you don’t get your hands on these delectable goodies, do not fret, you could still win one of our 24 other beauty gifts this season!

Happy Chrismukkah from us to you!