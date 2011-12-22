On the 22nd Day of Chrismukkah: Neal’s Yard Frankincense

We love skincare products that contain that one special ingredient that makes all the difference to your skin. That is exactly what Neal Yard’s Frankincense Face & Body Care Collection offers.

Frankincense is called the pearl of the desert for itsrejuvenating, toning and firming properties. The kithelps to reduce the appearance of fine lines while keeping skin beautifully soft and fresh. This collection containsFrankincense Hydrating Cream,Frankincense & Mandarin Shower Cream andFrankincense & Mandarin Body Lotion.

Enter on our Chrismukkah giveaway page for your chance to win this kit for the holidays!